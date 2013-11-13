Haivision Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America and Canada by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Fast 50 Program

MONTREAL, CANADA — November 13, 2013 — Today, Haivision was named one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America and Canada by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Fast 50™, marking the 5th consecutive year of being honored by the awards program.*

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honors the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and clean technology companies in North America. Additionally, the Deloitte Fast 50 honors technological innovation, entrepreneurship, rapid growth and leadership. Haivision was selected based on its percentage of revenue growth over five years, with an increase in revenues of 311 percent from 2008 to 2012 ranking the company 286th in North America and 25th in Canada.

“Haivision’s strategic evolution focused on addressing our customers’ enterprise communication challenges has driven our strong growth consistently over the last five years,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. “Video is playing a critical role in business, bringing numerous efficiencies and improving communications. Haivision’s growth is fueled by our portfolio of solutions and services that power and accelerate the adoption of video in the enterprise.”

Haivision’s on-premise and cloud-based solutions empower a global channel partner network with customer deployments in multiple industries worldwide. Customers like British Petroleum, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, the European Commission, QVC, National Geographic and Northwestern University rely on Haivision’s video solutions to communicate, collaborate and broaden their audience outreach.

“Technology Fast 500 winners achieve success and strong growth as a direct result of their leadership, and commitment to innovation,” said Richard Lee, Deloitte’s National Managing Partner, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Deloitte. “They are amongst the elite who transform the technology sector.”

*Haivision was selected to the 2009 Companies to Watch awards and named to the 2010 Deloitte Fast 50, 2011 Deloitte Fast 500 and 2012 Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 lists.

About Deloitte’s 2013 Technology Fast 500™

Technology Fast 500, conducted by Deloitte & Touche LLP, provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and clean technology companies – both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2008 to 2012.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD or CD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD or CD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of five years, and be headquartered within North America.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ - The Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features four distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50™ Ranking, Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies in business less than five years, with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ candidate,) Leadership Awards (companies that demonstrate technological leadership and innovation within the industry) and the Deloitte Technology Green 15™ Awards (Canada’s leading GreenTech companies that promote a more efficient use and re-use of the earth's resources in industrial production and consumption.) Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bennett Jones and OMERS Ventures. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers end-to-end solutions for streaming, encoding, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military industries. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago with regional offices in Austin, Tx; Atlanta, Ga.; Portland, Or.; Washington D.C. and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

