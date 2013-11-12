Aboriginal People's Television Network Expands Canadawide News Coverage With Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters

Portable and Rugged Bonded Wireless Transmitters Enable Network to Cover Vast Geographical Area and Capture Live HD Video, Reliably and Economically

KITCHENER, Ontario -- Nov. 12, 2013 -- Dejero, the award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that Aboriginal People's Television Network (APTN) has adopted the portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to add live, remote news coverage from across Canada to its daily news programming. As the premier national television network for Canada's indigenous people, APTN has deployed LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters at six of its news bureaus.

With broadcast headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba, APTN produces a weekday newscast, "APTN National News," and current affairs programming as well as several news updates throughout the day. After an initial purchase of two Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters, the network was convinced of the technology's potential to provide high-quality live or recorded HD video at a small fraction of the cost of ownership and maintenance of microwave or satellite trucks. It has now deployed the transmitters at its news bureaus in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto as well as Halifax, Nova Scotia; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Edmonton, Alberta; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

"One of the biggest challenges for a national network in Canada is the sheer vastness of the geography. But the instant the Dejero systems transmit coverage back to our newsroom, the gap is closed," said Wayne McKenzie, director of operations, APTN. "A reporter in the field, without any technical training, can hook up the camera to the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and hit the 'transmit' button, and within seconds we're looking at high-quality live video here in Winnipeg. The immediacy and quality of the transmissions, along with the portability, reliability, and efficiency of the Dejero transmitters, is proof positive that we made the right choice in newsgathering technology."

Using Dejero's cloud-based remote control management tool, APTN personnel in the broadcast center are able to view the status and signal strength of each transmitter in the field and advise the news crews on how to maximize bandwidth and adjust the transmitters for optimal video quality. Because the Dejero transmitters are so easy to set up and use, APTN is able to maximize its field reporters' time by empowering them to focus on covering the news, rather than worrying about the technical aspects of the production. In a future phase, APTN will deploy the Dejero Mobile App for iOS and Android(TM) devices, giving crews another versatile tool for covering news using their smartphones and tablets.

"'APTN National News' has grown into a reliable, informative news source for all Canadians," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Using the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters, APTN has been able to add depth, richness, and immediacy to its coverage of events and stories across Canada. As APTN has discovered, our technology simplifies the overall workflow for news crews and control rooms by delivering high-quality live or recorded video from the field."

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/2020Transmitter.zip

About the Aboriginal People's Television Network (APTN)

September 1, 2013, marked the 14-year anniversary of the launch of the first national Aboriginal television network in the world with programming by, for and about Aboriginal Peoples to share with all Canadians and viewers around the world. APTN is available in approximately 10 million Canadian households and commercial establishments with cable, direct-to-home satellite, telco-delivered and fixed wireless television service providers. The network launched its high definition channel, APTN HD, in the spring of 2008. APTN does not receive government funding for operations but generates revenue through subscriber fees, advertising sales and strategic partnerships. APTN broadcasts programming with 56% offered in English, 16% in French and 28% in Aboriginal languages. For program schedule or for more information, please contact APTN at (204) 947-9331 or toll-free at 1-888-278-8862, or visit the website at www.aptn.ca.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bit rate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.