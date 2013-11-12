BTV Post Places First Order for Snell Alchemist OD File-Based Standards Conversion

Software-Only Platform Will Enable Flexible, Scalable Conversion in File Domain While Assuring Exceptional Visual Quality

READING, U.K. -- Nov. 12, 2013 -- Snell today announced that BTV Post has placed the first order for Alchemist On Demand (OD), the new software-only version of Snell's acclaimed Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converter. BTV Post and its sister company, Electric Sky, will use Alchemist OD to convert an extensive and varied catalogue of premium content so that they can deliver titles on all platforms and in all territories at every possible frame rate and size.

"We are proud to be the first company to invest in Snell's new conversion software," said Jon Lee, the chief technical officer for BTV Post. "BTV Post has been an unrivaled expert in frame-rate conversion for many years, and Snell's flagship Alchemist has always been at the heart of its workflows. Today, a full 90 percent of BTV Post conversions begin, reside, or end in the digital file domain, and throughout extensive testing, the Alchemist OD conversion solution has demonstrated that it can provide unparalleled quality and breathtaking results in this realm."

"Alchemist OD makes it easy to bring frame-rate conversion seamlessly into file-based workflows," said Robert Rowe, chief technology officer at Snell. "The solution supports a wide range of content standards and provides the best results the first time and every time for all variety of demanding content. As a result, companies such as BTV Post and Electric Sky can confidently leverage valuable content to its best possible advantage in markets around the globe."

About BTV Post:

BTV Post is a cutting-edge production facility, leading the way in post-production, digital media solutions, and video editing. A specialist in HD, 3D, and 4K content, BTV Post delivers on behalf of the world's most prominent production companies across all genres, standards, and formats. In 2004 it opened its doors to Brighton's creative and digital media community, growing rapidly to attract an international client base, as well as a diverse range of creative producers around the world. In 2010 BTV Post opened a second facility in London, Soho, aimed at putting it at the forefront of stereoscopic 3D, digital media services, and traditional post-production. More information is available at www.btvpost.com.

About Snell and Alchemist OD:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Alchemist OD is the new software-only version of Snell's acclaimed Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converter. It offers instant access to high quality, rapid, anytime frame-rate conversion of media files and utilizes Snell's unique Ph.C (phase correlation) technology for breathtaking quality. From international program delivery to integration of movies or user-generated material into schedules, Alchemist OD makes it easy to bring frame-rate conversion seamlessly into file-based workflows. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

