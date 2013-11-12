Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Demonstrates Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live at CCW 2013

Demo to Depict Industry-First Hybrid Video Transmission Solution in Real-World Application

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 12, 2013 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG markets, will host live demos of its Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter at Content & Communications World 2013 (CCW Booth 1011).

Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is a highly portable and versatile camera-mount transmitter that enables broadcasters to transmit over cellular, COFDM, WiFi hotspots and satellite connections through Ethernet. The bonded cellular mode is enabled with four internal cards and highly optimized integrated antennas.

If the network capacity deteriorates, the operator can switch between cellular to microwave (COFDM) mode from a 5” LCD touchscreen interface, which doubles as a live video monitor. COFDM mode covers the entire 2GHz and license-free 5.8GHz frequencies; in the microwave mode, latencies below 150ms are achievable. Depending on the type of video shoot, the latency can be set at 1.5 seconds, 3 seconds and 8 seconds to produce the most versatile live wireless video transmission solution available on the market.

On the studio side, the Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server receives video transmissions from the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter and integrates into the user’s current workflow. The server is designed to fit directly into the rack mount area at a broadcast facility and connect seamlessly to existing equipment. The server outputs real-time genlocked HD or SD video from multiple Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live devices. Transmitting files directly to the server saves time and provides the user with access to files from the field quicker.

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live system also comes with the Dejero LIVE+ Portal, an intelligent online management system that can be used in all Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live units. The Dejero LIVE+ Portal is a cloud-based virtual router that provides a powerful dashboard controller to connect the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitters to the server. The Dejero LIVE+ Portal provides real-time statistics, monitoring and video switching capabilities, and is accessible from a range of browsers and handheld devices with appropriate Internet access.

“The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live system has received rave reviews since its launch earlier this year, and we are thrilled to bring it to those in attendance at CCW 2013,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “The Connect Live is a unique solution that allows broadcasters to cover live breaking news, to receive the video in the studio on the server, and to monitor and control their devices from the portal, including connection and location analysis, transmission health and more.”

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is manufactured by IMT under its Nucomm brand and is fully integrated with the Dejero LIVE+ platform. During the show, interested customers can arrange for live demos at their television stations and locations.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.