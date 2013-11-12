Autoscript Showcases E.P.I.C. All-In-One Prompter Display and On-Air Talent Monitor at CCW 2013

Company Also Exhibits Variety of Accessories Designed to Solve Real-World Challenges

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 12, 2013 — Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a world-leading teleprompting company, showcases its award-winning E.P.I.C (Enhanced Prompting Information Center) at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2013 — Vitec Videocom Booth 1013. A range of innovative accessories, including the +ClockPlus+ Timecode Display Unit and +TallyPlus+ Numbered Cue Light and Mount, are also on exhibit at the show.

The E.P.I.C. is a unique all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment while retaining the advanced features and functions of the Autoscript LED prompter series. The groundbreaking design, which replaces two pieces of equipment with one, features a unique integrated flip-down talent monitor, making the system ideal for both studio and location production. Compared to separate prompter-monitor configurations, this ergonomic system reduces overall weight, increasing its compatibility with robotic/support systems. It also streamlines cable management for video, tally signal and timecode display, and lowers power consumption with the capability to run the entire system via one power cable. E.P.I.C. can also incorporate Autoscript’s WinPlus newsroom software—the most popular prompting application in daily usage around the world. The Windows-based WinPlus adds the ease of point-and-click functionality to an intuitive on-screen edit display.

“E.P.I.C. addresses many major concerns for today’s broadcasters and we are excited to be able to bring it to those in attendance at CCW 2013,” says Robin Brown, product manager, Autoscript. “Displaying our related accessory products alongside E.P.I.C. demonstrates our commitment to making Autoscript the go-to manufacturer for all our customers’ prompting needs.”

Autoscript’s +Clock-Plus+ is an LED SMPTE/EBU timecode display that can change in color from green to red when a suitable tally input is applied. The clock face has 2.25” tall digits that display HH:MM:SS A/P in 12-hour mode or HH:MM:SS in 24-hour mode. The timecode input is taken from either VITC embedded in the video input or from LTC. When a timecode source is connected, the clock will instantly set itself to the input time. If the timecode source is removed, the display will continue to update the time under control of an internal crystal oscillator.

Also at CCW 2013 will be the +TallyPlus+, a unique camera number system that features a large LED indicator. This displays the camera in green while in standby mode, then in red when the camera is live. Switching from green to red is achieved by a photo-electric cell that can be attached to the camera tally light. +TallyPlus+ retrofits to the whole range of Autoscript TFTs and has the unique feature of a second photo-electric cell built into the rear of +TallyPlus+. This docks with the cue light on the TFT.

