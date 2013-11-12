Tiger Aspect Avoids Spilling Blood Over Digital Dailies Review on “Ripper Street” With Aframe

BOSTON AND LONDON November 12, 2013 –Aframeannounced that its cloud video production platform helped London production firm Tiger Aspect Productions to solve a classic challenge in TV drama production: getting digital dailies and other works in process assembled, reviewed and distributed efficiently with a large

and geographically dispersed team of professionals on the move.

Tiger Aspect used Aframe for reviewing dailies and cuts of Series 2 of “Ripper Street,” the hit crime drama that recently returned to BBC1 on Mondays at 9pm, with Season 1 currently airing on BBC America. Set in the Victorian East End of London in the aftermath of the infamous Jack the Ripper murders, the series has

scored rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic for its “gripping and, well, ripping” action.

“Ripper Street’s” workflow involves distributing digital dailies and weekly rough assemblies from location in Dublin to a set of executive producers, directors, editors and commissioners spread throughout the UK. Traditional approaches to distributing DVD shipments post significant time delays, costs and security risks. With Aframe, content is uploaded swiftly, stored securely in the cloud and made ready for distribution fast and easily.Recipients can choose to view content online, or they can download locally to iPad or laptop for convenient accessibility while reviewing the production’s progress.

“Aframe presented a much better way for us to work than our previous dailies review process,” said Will

Gould, head of drama at Tiger Aspect. “Now, by using a secure cloud approach to store and share content, we’ve dramatically improved the speed of review, and made the entire process painless yet secure.”

“Dailies review can be a nightmare,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “We’re delighted that such an esteemed program is relying on Aframe to revamp long-established production workflows for far greater

efficiency, at a fraction of the cost of dedicated dailies review solutions,” he said.

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm@mkmarinac.com, +1 978-685-3136

UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing, simon@aframe.com, +44 020 3362 9820 / +44

0773 459 2428



