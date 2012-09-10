INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) RF CENTRAL DIRECT VU GETS THE PICTURE AT IBC 2012

Handheld Dual-Diversity COFDM HD Receiver Designed for ENG, Confidence Monitoring, Sporting Events and Video Assist Applications

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 7, 2012 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, introduces its RF CentralDirect VU handheld dual-diversity COFDM HD receiverat IBC 2012 (Stand 1.D40).

The RF Central Direct VU HD is a COFDM (DVB-T-compliant) diversity handheld receiver/monitor. It offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb MPEG-4 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal nine-inch 16:9-format screen using a bright, high-resolution LCD screen. The display also features an easy to use, menu-driven interface.

Much more than a COFDM handheld receiver, the Direct VU HD can send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed.

“All of the features of the Direct VU allow us to provide an unequaled value in a high-quality COFDM receiver/monitor for ENG, confidence monitoring, sporting events and video-assist applications,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “The Direct VU requires minimal setup to operate and was designed with the user in mind.”

For advanced functions such as changing frequency plans, AES decryption keys or unit naming, an easy to use administration software package is supplied.

The administration software package also allows users to configure and store up to 16 custom preset configurations. The presets can store as little or as much information as the administrator wishes. These values can then be locked in place, providing simple and reliable operation. Access control ensures that users will not inadvertently corrupt mission-critical settings.

An easy to use OSD display helps the user navigate the local user interface. The OSD features receiver statistics such as signal strength, preset, modulation and battery strength. The OSD provides users with full confidence in the operation of the unit.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.