NETIA MAM Solution Grows Even More Powerful With Integration of MediaSpeech Speech-to-Text Engine

CLARET, France -- Nov. 7, 2013 -- NETIA today announced a partnership with Vecsys, a leader in the speech-to-text market, through which the latter company's MediaSpeech(R) "speech2text" engine will be integrated into the NETIA MAM (media asset management) solution to make full-text transcription and search capabilities available alongside video in the MAM interface. This new capability enables the automated transcription of audio tracks accompanying any ingested video as well as greater control over indexing, enriching, storing, retrieving, and monetizing A/V content.

"By converting audio tracks into searchable transcriptions, the MediaSpeech engine not only supports faster and more effective content searches, but also enables more comprehensive extraction of metadata and more extensive automated indexing," said Paul Henri Oltra, vice president and CTO at NETIA. "These benefits are significant individually, and together they yield a tremendous boost in the efficiency with which users can find and use the content they want or need."

"Vecsys is very excited about this partnership with NETIA," said Béatrice Bacconnet, Vecsys CEO. "Video and audio productions are extremely precious assets, but they are often underutilized because traditional searches are blind to their true content. The combination of the NETIA MAM with our Vecsys MediaSpeech speech-to-text solution is cracking the code to deep audio and video content management; it's opening a range of new possibilities for producers, broadcasters, journalists, and analysts, as well as the public at large."

The incorporation of proven MediaSpeech technology into the NETIA MAM makes it even easier for media companies to deliver content according to their customers' demands. From ingest to distribution in applications ranging from media logging to production, postproduction, and archiving, NETIA MAM users can very simply access, search, browse, and retrieve content through a single interface tailored to their work.

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/Vecsys.zip

Photo Caption: NETIA Transcription With Vecsys

About Vecsys

Vecsys is a leader in the speech technology industry, providing speech-to-text software and services that unlock value from audio and video sources. The company's acclaimed MediaSpeech(R) engine is used by media-monitoring companies, online press groups, contact centers, and other institutions across France, the U.K., Spain, the U.S., and Gulf countries.

Vecsys is also present in the automotive, aerospace, health, and entertainment sectors with embedded mobile solutions. Started in 1979, Vecsys is now a Bertin Technologies subsidiary and part of the CNIM Group. It is traded on the Euronext market and operates worldwide with their HQ in France and offices in 15 countries.

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices. NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include SBS and ABC in Australia, RAI Italy, RTBF in Belgium, MediaCorp Singapore, RTL France, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM Malaysia, Radio France, the Associated Press, France Télévisions, and Canal+. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.