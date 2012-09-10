CLEAR-COM SHIPS BROAMAN’S DIVINE V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI TO BROADCAST MARKET AT IBC 2012

Expansion of Optocore/BroaMan Partnership Offers Digital Distribution of Audio, Video, Data and Intercom Over Fiber

AMSTERDAM,SEPTEMBER 8, 2012 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, has expanded its partnership with Optocore/BroaMan and will now distribute the new BroaMan DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI. Set to be unveiled to the broadcast market for the first time at IBC 2012 (Clear-Com Stand 10.D29a), the new BroaMan DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOMSDI is ideal for any setup that requires multiple feeds of high-quality audio, video, data and intercom.

The DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI provides scalable, protocol-independent routing, repeating, transport and distribution of multiple signals over optical fiber and is equipped with (four) four-wire RJ45 matrix ports and (four) four-wire RJ45 panel ports. This ensures that either matrices or intercom panels can be connected to the unit using standard CAT cables. Users can send audio and control data from Clear-Com key panels or matrices transparently through the optical network. The unit is capable of housing up to six SD/HD/3G-SDI coaxial video inputs, or outputs that are converted to and from single-mode DiViNe optical fiber links.

“We are happy to partner with Optocore once again to bring further connectivity options to our users,” says Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com. “With the DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI, professional broadcasters handling large remote events can cost-effectively and efficiently distribute a lot of video, audio, intercom and data signals in a reliable and scalable way.”

In addition to the DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI, Clear-Com also distributes the Optocore V3R-FX-INTERCOM and Optocore X6R-FX-INTERCOM interfaces. All products are available for shipment today.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analogueand Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HME

HM Electronics, Inc. is a diverse group of companies providing solutions that enhance productivity and customer service in markets including restaurants, sports and professional audio. Founded in 1971, we sell, service and support products in 89 countries worldwide, via company-owned offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China, and an extensive network of HME-authorized distributors, dealers and service agents. Every day quick service restaurants take over 24 million orders using HME systems. With the recent acquisition of Clear-Com, HME is the world’s leading provider of professional intercom systems. To learn more, visit www.hme.com.

About Optocore

Based in Munich, Germany, OPTOCORE is the world market leading provider of high bandwidth, low latency, resilient, scalable and flexible fiber optic based networks for the transmission of audio, video and data. For 19 years, Optocore has been continuously innovating and setting new standards with regards to digital network technology. OPTOCORE builds and develops synchronous optical fiber and CAT5 based network solutions for broadcast professionals — for fixed installations and live event applications. Utilizing leading-edge technology and high-quality components Optocore guarantees durability and therefore long-term market and customer satisfaction. Due to the open system architecture, Optocore’s platform offers other manufacturers the option to transfer conventional standard audio, video and data formats used in the pro audio industry, via an Optocore network. Technical expertise, QoS and an extensive support structure are guaranteed to all customers, together with the highest level of quality controls.

About BroaMan

BroaMan (Broadcast Manufactur GmbH) products are aimed for broadcasters as well as production companies, sport facilities, professional AV integrators, and many more applications. The company offers customized packages and provides a solution for every application which requires SD/HD/3G video transport or routing - big and complex system for broadcast studio or OB Van, or it could be just a simple point to point for a small church, conference hall, etc. With DiViNe (Digital Video Network) all open standards can be integrated - digital video, audio and data - on the same fiber infrastructure.