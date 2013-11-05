Harmonic CCW Product Preview

At Content and Communications World (CCW) 2013, Harmonic will highlight next-generation solutions for producing and delivering content that yields amazing viewing experiences. The company will demonstrate how its versatile and robust channel-in-a-box system facilitates fast, cost-effective channel deployment while supporting powerful graphics, independent branding of simulcast channels, dynamic subtitle insertion, and other valuable capabilities. Harmonic will also showcase its acclaimed encoding system, engineered for broadcast contribution applications, and its ProMedia(R) suite of solutions that enable versatile and cost-effective multiplatform content delivery. The booth will include a live demonstration of an end-to-end solution for true HD (1080p60) playout and distribution of the highest-possible video quality.

Harmonic Products at CCW 2013

Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) Integrated Channel Playout System

Harmonic will showcase recent enhancements to its market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server product line. The Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system features powerful new channel-in-a-box capabilities such as dual DVE functionality, dual live inputs, independent branding of simulcast channels, and support for external key/fill to enable more powerful graphics. The addition of AVC-Intra and ProRes enables exceptional codec flexibility, and new dynamic subtitle insertion allows for just-in-time playout of multilingual content.

The Spectrum ChannelPort platform speeds the cost-effective deployment of new SD and HD television channels by integrating branding and master control switching with clip playback on the industry's most trusted media server platform. Fully compatible with Spectrum MediaCenter(TM) and MediaDeck(TM) 7000 servers, ChannelPort fits seamlessly into existing production and playout infrastructures, reducing complexity and cutting the time it takes to launch new services.

ProMedia(R) Multiscreen Preparation Solution

ProMedia is the industry's most complete multiscreen preparation solution and the market-share leader in multiscreen software transcoding. New features include support for HEVC encoding and the 4K/Ultra HD video format, increased synergy with the Harmonic MediaGrid(TM) shared storage system for the delivery of time-shifted TV services, and support for closed captioning, regional blackouts, and local ad insertion. The latest enhancements to the product family arrive at a time when more broadcasters and service providers are looking to expand their portfolios with scalable, high-quality multiscreen services that deliver amazing video. With the ProMedia suite, Harmonic customers now have the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency needed to accomplish this goal, drive new revenue streams, and improve the video experience.

Ellipse(R) Contribution Encoder

At CCW 2013, Harmonic will showcase the Ellipse(R) 3000 contribution encoder, leveraging Harmonic's industry-leading compression expertise and a flexible system architecture to bring new levels of video quality and workflow efficiency to broadcast contribution applications. Multiformat, multicodec versatility, low latency, and an optional integrated modulator make this all-new compression platform ideal for both digital satellite newsgathering and fixed contribution. A compact footprint and plug-and-play deployment deliver the additional benefit of low cost of ownership.

The Ellipse 3000 supports all SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC codecs at 4:2:0 or 4:2:2 8 or 10 bit subsampling. Fully firmware upgradeable, the encoders offer a smooth and cost-effective migration path from MPEG-2 SD 4:2:0 8 bit to AVC HD 4:2:2 10 bit compression schemes, making them among the most versatile contribution encoders available.

"Equipped with forward-looking functionality and built on flexible, scalable designs, the products we'll show at CCW are among the many Harmonic solutions leading the way toward more economical and efficient delivery of high-quality content to any screen."

-- Eric Armstrong, Vice President, Sales, North America Broadcast at Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.