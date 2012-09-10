Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Skymaster Transmitter Soars Into IBC 2012

Downlink Transmitter Supports MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 Encoding for News Aircrafts

AMSTERDAM,SEPTEMBER 8, 2012 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets,features its NucommSkymasterTXDigital COFDM Video Downlink Transmitterat IBC 2012 (Stand 1.D40).

SkymasterTX is a lightweight, full-featured digital COFDM video downlink transmitter designed to address the unique requirements of airborne downlink operations in news helicopters. With a built-in H.264 (MPEG-4) encoder and optional MPEG-2 encoder, it caters to users with legacy receive systems.Its ability to support both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 systems protects IMT’s customers’ capital investments in earlier legacy technologies while enabling them to take advantage of the newest MPEG-4 encoding. MPEG-4 requires a bit rate of 50 percent less than MPEG-2, improving the reliability of the transmission. MPEG-4 encoding also allows users to transmit high definition video without sacrificing performance.

The airborne downlink transmitter has secure BCRYPT AES 128/256 encryption, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability with any standard-compliant equipment that customers may already have in their inventory. The chassis design features ARINC mounting, with all of the connections and controls located on one side of the unit. This allows users to remove SkymasterTX from one aircraft and install it in another with ease.

“We are excited to feature our SkymasterTX at IBC 2012,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “With the release of Skymaster, European broadcasters are now able to bring the latest in aircraft transmitter technology to their newsrooms. In addition, the ability of SkymasterTX to support both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 systems is an important feature that protects our customers’ previous capital investments in earlier, legacy technologies while enabling them to take advantage of the newest MPEG-4 encoding.”

SkymasterTX can operate in a wide variety of bands, delivering high definition and standard definition video resolutions. It can output up to 8W of RF power, extending and improving link reliability. SkymasterTX also features COFDM digital modulation which, unlike single-carrier modulation formats such as FM, CDL or QAM, is unaffected by multipath.

The front-panel LCD and remote-control user interface allow for quick control of preset selection, standby mode and encryption mode. For such advanced functions as changing frequency plans, AES encryption keys or unit naming, an easy-to-use administration software package is supplied. Configuration is flexible, with 16 or more different presets available.

Mounting to the airframe is flexible, with either horizontal or vertical ARINC trays. This gives the user the option of mounting SkymasterTX to either the deck or a bulkhead in the aircraft.

