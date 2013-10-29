Wyplay Media Gateway Software Running on ViXS XCode

Wyplay's Advanced Media Open Solutions-Based Software Now Running on XCode 4310 Media Center With Secure Streaming to Mobile Devices

MARSEILLE, France, and TORONTO -- Oct. 29, 2013 -- Wyplay, creator of software solutions for pay-TV operators, today announced a partnership with ViXS Systems Inc. (TSX: VXS) through which ViXS has developed a true open platform-based solution for new operator media gateway solutions. This new software platform can be customized to provide a unique look and feel for specific operator requirements. Using the latest open-software techniques, such as HTML-5 and widgets, the software can leverage legacy set-top box architectures as well as run on newer platforms. A key feature of the Wyplay architecture is its ability to interoperate over a multiscreen environment, which allows it to take full advantage of ViXS' advanced transcoding architecture on the XCode 4310 SoC.

Wyplay's innovative approach to software development and interoperability -- illustrated by the recent announcement of the Frog by Wyplay initiative that gives access to the company's entire solution source code -- has already gained traction in the set-top box industry, where it has enabled operators such as Canal+, SFR, Belgacom, and Vodafone to develop new middleware solutions quickly and achieve very fast time to market.

"Working with Wyplay has shown that with good, managed processes and a solid, open-source framework, new applications and middleware can be created quickly and efficiently -- not only for the media server, but throughout the multiuser home media ecosystem," said David Jones, vice president of marketing and business development for ViXS Systems. "As early adopters of the Frog by Wyplay initiative, we look forward to many opportunities for collaboration with this complete packaged solution."

"The emerging gateway market has been an exciting space for Wyplay and is a great match for our software," said Dominique Feral, Wyplay chief marketing officer. "At the same time, ViXS, with its expertise in media transcoding silicon solutions, is one of the leaders in this emerging market and is a logical partner for pay-TV operators that are looking for innovative solutions and quick time to market. We are pleased to play a role in ViXS' overall media software ecosystem and welcome the company's involvement in our new Frog by Wyplay community."

More information about the Frog by Wyplay initiative is available at www.frogbywyplay.com.

