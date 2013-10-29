Registration Opens for IABM Annual International Business Conference 2013 Dec. 5-6 in London

2013 Conference Will Focus on Navigating the Changing Media Landscape

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Oct. 28, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that registration for the IABM Annual International Business Conference 2013 is now open at www.theiabm.org/iabm-annual-conference-page-44.html. The conference, which runs Dec. 5-6 at the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel near London Heathrow Airport, will focus on the theme of navigating through the changing media landscape.

"While the current media landscape offers rich opportunities, success depends largely on the ability not only to understand the implications of this 'content everywhere' age, but also to apply that knowledge to the development of innovative solutions and services," said IABM Director General Peter White. "With outstanding speakers, informed debate, and unrivalled networking prospects, the IABM Annual Conference provides a valuable business resource as media companies chart a path toward their business objectives."

The conference will launch with a keynote by White on industry trends and developments. Building on IABM market research, he will outline changing business trends, establish the industry's current position, and provide insight into what can be expected on the road ahead. A subsequent panel of broadcast and supply community executives will discuss and debate the implications of the new era in broadcast and media.

Martin Guillaume, head of business development for digital media at Ericsson, will present a second keynote, "A Fast-Changing TV Landscape -- What Technology Strategies to Thrive?" Following his presentation, a panel of industry experts will debate the data and analysis in the "IABM Global Market Valuation & Strategy to 2017" report, and then open the discussion to the audience.

The second day of the conference will start with the keynote, "Leadership and Teamwork -- How People Drive Change," presented by Mark Gallagher, best known for his long and successful association with Jordan Grand Prix. After that, a second keynote will take on the subject of finding success as a smaller media company. Over the course of the day, delegates also will have the chance to hear leading media executives address the customer's perspective on technology, along with their strong opinions about the direction and future of the broadcast and media industry.

The two days of discussion and debate will close with a panel session titled "Identifying the Success Factors," which will identify the actions and strategies that help companies to understand and take advantage of opportunity in a changing business landscape.

