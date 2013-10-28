Manhattan Edit Workshop Announces Production and Post-Production Conference Sessions at the Content and Communications World Expo

Power sessions include The Evolution of Digital Cameras, NLE Wars, and Blackmagic from Camera to Color, lead by superstar guest speakers Evan Schechtman (@radical.media), Jem Schofield (theC=47), David Bigelow (GMatter) and more



New York, New York – October 28, 2013 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), manufacturer, authorized training provider and conference promoter for the creative community, today announced the MEWShop Production and Post-Production Conference Sessions for the upcoming Content and Communications World (CCW) Expo held on November 13th and 14th at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Part of the CCW 2013 Conference Tracks (more info), the MEWShop Production and Post-Production Conference Sessions are presented by leading filmmakers and industry experts, including @radical.media CTO and Outpost Digital President Evan Schechtman, theC47 founder Jem Schofield, shooter/editor David Bigelow of GMatter, and Ned Soltz of Digital Video. These and more creative professionals will discuss and debate emerging technologies and the impact they have in the world of production and post.



Visitors to CCW 2013 can attend all MEWshop Production and Post-Production sessions with a valid CCW 2013 exhibitor pass. To register for a free CCW 2013 pass, please visitCCWExpo.com and type in VIP code CCG42.



MEWShop Production and Post-Production Conference Sessions at CCW 2013



The Evolution of Digital Cinema Cameras – LOG, RAW, 4K and BEYOND

Digital cinema cameras have been evolving rapidly over the past few years. No longer are features such as log recording, raw and 4K acquisition reserved for those with deep pockets. Canon, Sony, Digital Bolex and Blackmagic Design now offer camera systems with some or all of these features at price points for the masses. While affordable digital cinema cameras with amazing dynamic range and resolution are becoming the norm, they must be understood in order to use them effectively in production and in telling your story. Jem Schofield of theC47 and Josh Apter of Manhattan Edit Workshop will discuss current crop of affordable digital cinema cameras as well as the pros and cons of each in this session.

November 13: 11am – 12pm

November 14: 1:30pm – 2:30pm



Smoke 2013 – Editing and Finishing on One Platform

With Smoke 2013, Autodesk offers something truly unique – an all-in-one editing and finishing program that fits into today’s demanding post workflows – and with a major price drop it fits your budget, too! Join Autodesk-Certified trainer Amy Leland as she examines the features and advantages of this amazing new solution.

November 13: 1pm – 2pm

November 14: 3pm – 4pm



Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Live Streaming (But Were Afraid to Ask)

From live streaming with your tablet to using it as a control pad and everything in between, it’s never been more cost-effective to deliver content to your audience at broadcast quality. Padcaster inventor Josh Apter will demonstrate the concept of “Padcasting,” one of the many ways to stream high quality content live to your audience. Joined by Jem Schofield, Josh will take attendees through the quick setup and discuss best practices and technology as well as explain the immense benefits live streaming brings broadcasters, corporations, educators and more.

November 13: 4pm – 5pm

November 14: 10:30am – 11:30am



NLE WARS Part II – A World Without Seven

Two and a half years after the end of Final Cut Pro® 7, freelancers and post facilities are finally making the inevitable switch. Hear from industry pros using Avid®, Premiere® and FCP X, and find out why they switched and how their work has changed in a “world without Seven.” Experts joining the NLE Wars panel include Evan Schechtman, CTO of @radical.media and president of Outpost Digital, and Michael Puretz, video post-production manager at The New York Times.

November 13: 2:30pm – 3:30pm



Blackmagic Design: From Camera to Color Correction

Manhattan Edit Workshop founder and filmmaker Josh Apter teamed with Digital Video Magazine’s Ned Soltz to test-drive the much buzzed about Blackmagic Cinema Camera. They were seriously impressed with the footage. Josh and Ned along with Jem Schofield and David Bigelow, director/editor at GMatter, will share with CCW conference attendees Blackmagic’s impressive acquisition formats.

November 14: 12pm – 1pm



Open to All Attendees – Fast, Cheap and Good: Pick Three

Learn how to shoot, edit and deliver video production and ENG segments with The Padcaster and iPad. Recently, students from Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism used the Padcaster to produce its first-ever live show during the school’s Homecoming celebrations. Phil Altiere, the technical manager and multimedia coordinator of the school’s journalism program, and students will be teaming up with Josh Apter to “Padcast” this session live from the CCW Expo floor.

November 13: 12:30pm – 1pm



To view the complete workshop schedule, click here.



