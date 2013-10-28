BT Sport selects Autoscript E.P.I.C. prompting units for new studios

All-in-one prompter and monitor units provide many efficiencies



Twickenham, UK: 28 October 2013 – Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, supplied three E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) units to BT Sport, the new sports entertainment network, for its brand new studio facility at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

BT Sport transformed the former Olympic International Broadcast Centre into the new home of BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and ESPN in just 21 weeks, and began broadcasting on 1 August 2013. The impressive facility includes three large TV studios, seven sports production galleries, a master control room, 20 edit suites, a dubbing theater, and an audience holding area.

An E.P.I.C. unit was installed in each of the three studios, and the units are being used on a variety of programme genres including live sports coverage, post-event analysis shows and entertainment programmes.

Andy Beale, Chief Engineer, BT Sport, said, “With such challenging timescales our technology strategy required us to select the right equipment and vendors. Autoscript’s prompters instill confidence in our on-screen talent and also integrate easily into our production workflow. The design of the E.P.I.C. with its all-in-one prompter and talent monitor set-up provides many efficiencies, and the units were delivered and installed in accordance with our strict schedule.”

Robin Brown, Product Manager, Autoscript, said, “Prompting is a crucial element to any sport or live production workflow which is subject to rapid change throughout a programme. Autoscript systems enable the producers to effortlessly make those changes to the script or run-order on the fly and transfer those changes seamlessly to the prompt output, allowing presenters to concentrate on what they do best. The E.P.I.C. offers all these advanced features and functions that our customers have come to expect of any Autoscript system while also vastly simplifying the studio equipment required.”

