Britain's Channel 5 Commits to FORscene After Test Run

LONDON -- Oct. 24, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, today announced that British broadcaster Channel 5 has purchased a FORscene server after a six-month trial.

Despite the fact that FORscene was introduced in the middle of test-case production cycles and that staff received no formal training, Channel 5 was impressed with the workflow efficiencies FORscene offered during the trial. The system proved especially valuable as a logging and rough-cut tool on "Go Hard or Go Home," where it replaced tape and paper-based logging. Staff involved in the testing phase requested that FORscene be included in the plans for future productions -- influencing the executive decision to purchase.

"I have been impressed by FORscene's capabilities during the trial and I look forward to exploring the full depth of the system's merit as our workflows develop," said Claire Freeman, head of post-production at Channel 5.

Now that FORscene is in place permanently, Channel 5 will use it from the outset of the next production, "The Great Christmas Toy Giveaway," ensuring that the software is used to its maximum potential.

"I first worked with Channel 5 back in 2005 when it became the first broadcaster to log a TV series in FORscene," said Forbidden CEO Stephen Streater. "In the eight years since, FORscene has been transformed into something far more than a logging tool. Its simplicity and power make it well suited to logging and sync pulls at Channel 5, and its editing functions are an added bonus."

