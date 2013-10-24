Anton/Bauer to Present Professional Mobile Power Solutions at PhotoPlus Expo 2013

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 24, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will present a variety of its mobile power solutions at this year’s Photo District News PhotoPlus International Conference and Expo (Vitec Videocom/Anton/Bauer booth #1244).

Anton/Bauer will showcase three models from its Logic Series® batteries, including the DIONIC® HD, DIONIC HC, and DIONICHCX. The company will also have on display products from its signature Gold Mount®powersolutions line, as well as innovative accessories, such as the MATRIX Cheese Plate and an array of its high performance chargers.

“The PDN PhotoPlus International Conference and Expo attracts tens of thousands of professional photographers and is an excellent opportunity to interact with members of the ever-evolving digital imaging industry,” says Graham Sharp, senior vice president of product development, Vitec Videocom. “We look forward to sharing our latest products with attendees and providing users with the appropriate power solutions that support today’s top camera offerings.”

DIONIC HD, HC and HCX

The DIONIC HD is designed to power high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package. Ideal for such digital cinema cameras as the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa, the Vision Research Phantom series and more, the DIONIC HD weighs 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery. It offers 25 percent more capacity than its predecessors, superior reliability and a legendary cycle life. It can run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.

Offering 124Wh, the DIONIC HCX is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Equipped with a motion detection feature, the battery also includes a “deep sleep” setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The DIONIC HC battery offers 91Wh with a continuous 10 amp power draw and can conveniently be packed for travel as carry-on luggage without restrictions, making it perfect for shooting on location.

All three batteries in this line feature an enhanced RealTime® display that indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy.

GOLD MOUNTS

The QRC-LG Gold Mount is designed to power lighting kits such as the Litepanels Sola lighting kit. It also features three PowerTap outputs, providing users with the ability to power the Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit, Sola 4 and Sola 6 with just one battery, making for a truly portable lighting system.

The company’s QR-EX3 is an on-camera Gold Mount for the Sony PMW-EX3. It is equipped with a standard PowerTap connector that allows the powering of an Ultralight, wireless receiver or any other 14.4V accessory. The QRC-CA940 is capable of powering certain models of the Canon EOS digital camera line including the C300 and C500 via a DC connector and also features three PowerTap outputs to power accessories, simplifying on-set battery management. Finally, the QR-VBG and QR-PD/HDV are both convenient pouch-style 7/14 adapters that offer reliable power and support. They connect seamlessly to the Panasonic AG-AF100 and select models of Sony cameras, respectively.

MATRIX Cheese Plate

This innovative mounting plate can be used with a variety of Anton/Bauer’s Gold Mount solutions and a variety of mounting positions, for both vertical and horizontal configurations, offering users flexibility. Also, when used in conjunction with a Gold Mount solutions battery adapter, the MATRIX Cheese Plate allows the use of Anton/Bauer batteries on a variety of cameras such as the Sony PMW-F3 and NEX-FS-100; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D, EOS 60D Digital SLR camera and the EOS C300; Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and RED EPIC digital cinema camera, and more.

