TSL Products Features a Mix of Solutions for Broadcast, IT and Industrial Sectors at PALME Vietnam 2013

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, controlsystems and power management solutions, will be featuring a range of new products at PALME Vietnam (Stand FO9). Exhibits include its X-1 Surround Sound Processor, Touchmix Combo audio mixer back-up solution, new loudness logging and video preview for its PAM PiCo audio and loudness meter range, a new Vertical Intelligent Power (VIP) distribution unit and new TMCP broadcast control panels for its TallyMan control system.

“Southeast Asia, and Vietnam specifically, is currently a booming media production, IT and broadcast market, and PALME Vietnam is the perfect gateway into these expanding industries that serve more than 89 million people,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products. “Our established range of products addresses a variety of challenges that are posed in broadcast, IT and industrial sectors.”

For broadcasters, the new SoundField X-1 Upmix/Downmix Processor accurately handles ingest of surround material into a stereo workflow, while providing a phase-coherent reconstruction of the original surround signal for HD broadcast.

For broadcasters and pro-audio experts alike, the PAM PiCo Audio and Loudness meter now features loudness logging capabilities, as well as a new video preview and SMPTE timecode recognition for loudness compliance. The new Touchmix Combo multi-channel audio monitoring system can functionally take over audio chores should a main console fail.

Joining the line-up will also be the latest in Power Management technology. Any facility that houses rack-mounted equipment, be it a TV station, IT/Data centre, hospital or oil rig, will save energy, costs and resources by implementing TSL Products’ powerful power distribution system that allows for individual or select unit power down to conserve on energy, while delivering multi-parameter information and alarms for an entire system. The latest development in this range is the VIP; a modular Power Distribution Unit (PDU) that can provide a variety of intelligent and basic power management tools in a vertical format that streamlines the installation and configuration process.

In addition, TSL Products will showcase the new TallyMan TMCP Control Panels. The panels are available in 16, 32 and 48 button variationsproviding system-wide control of critical multi-vendor devices from a common platform. Each button is an LCD screen capable of displaying 16 characters or customized bitmaps for customized and obvious navigation. TallyMan sits at the center of any broadcast facility, with connections to infrastructure components such as cameras, vision switchers, routers, talkback systems and audio monitoring. Providing a real-time unprecedented whole view of your broadcast system, TallyMan is available in four different form factors with a variety of connectivity using opto-isolated GPI inputs, relay or open connector GPI outputs, RS422 serial ports and high speed Ethernet connectivity.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.