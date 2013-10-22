Orange Spain to Launch 'Orange TV' TV Everywhere Service Based on Viaccess-Orca Solution

Seamless Convergent TV Everywhere Solution Will Power Orange Spain's Multiscreen Premium Content Services on Managed Networks and OTT

PARIS -- Oct. 22, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Orange Spain will use the company's TV Everywhere (TVE) technologies to deliver over-the-top (OTT) content as a key ingredient for the multiscreen service it launched at the end of September.

Orange Spain selected Viaccess-Orca's ready-to-deploy solution, built around a unified service platform that incorporates key core components including the VO RiGHTv Service Delivery Platform, Connected Sentinel DRM solution, and COMPASS innovative content discovery and recommendation platform. These highly reliable and innovative solutions are designed to manage the complexity of today's demanding multidevice and multinetwork IP-connected environment.

Today's service providers must deliver more than just linear video entertainment to satisfy subscribers who have access to hundreds of live TV channels, thousands of hours of VoD programming, catch-up TV, personal video recording (PVR), and an increasing array of enticing OTT IP-based content. By seamlessly integrating these various viewing options for reception across multiple devices, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers exceed existing customer expectations while attracting new ones.

"We are now able to provide customers throughout the Orange footprint with a high-quality TV experience by offering premium content across every IP-enabled platform using a highly scalable and fully convergent TV system integrated around Viaccess-Orca's core components," said Philippe Rozes, vice president of multiscreen services at Orange. "This successful deployment promises to be yet another important milestone in the collaboration between Orange and Viaccess-Orca as we continue to move forward with our TV Everywhere solution in other countries."

Orange Spain's selection of the Viaccess-Orca solution follows a number of deployments of the company's technology, beginning with the successful 2011 launch of "NewTV" for IPTV in France, "NewTV" for IPTV and satellite TV in Poland in 2012, and the 2013 launch of a DTH TV service for Orange Romania.

"Our TV Everywhere solution enables innovative content services to blend OTT content with the programming mix delivered over managed networks, turning a challenge into an opportunity to better embrace subscribers' changing video consumption habits," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "It also allows those subscribers to access more content on more devices via the same provider with an improved user experience."

# # #

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2012 and has 168,000 employees worldwide at June 30, 2013, including 103,000 employees in France. Present in 32 countries, the Group has a total customer base of more than 231 million customers at June 30, 2013, including 174 million mobile customers and 15 million fixed broadband customers worldwide. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services.

Orange is listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, www.orange-innovation.tv, or Twitter: @presseorange.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.