New ChyronIP Solution Brings Power of Chyron Graphics to NewTek TriCaster

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- Chyron today announced the release of ChyronIP, a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator that brings the company's acclaimed full-motion, data-driven 3D graphics to NewTek TriCaster live production systems for the first time. Loaded with all of the features and functions offered by Chyron's Lyric(TM) PRO software, ChyronIP delivers key and fill signals via the TriCaster network interface, which gives producers two full HD or SD live full-motion channels of Chyron graphics without tying up any of the TriCaster's video inputs.

"ChyronIP for TriCaster makes the quality and sophistication of Chyron graphics available at an unprecedented price point," said Bill Hendler, chief technology officer at Chyron. "From the largest media companies down to local sports production teams, broadcasters working with TriCaster systems can now easily incorporate Chyron's dynamic animated elements and information-rich graphics into their live productions."

NewTek chief technology officer, Dr. Andrew Cross, commented, "The SDK we've developed for TriCaster makes it very easy for companies to integrate their technologies with our products -- and we're thrilled that Chyron is enabling our customers to take advantage of the world-renowned graphics capabilities that have made Lyric a standard in the broadcast industry. Video producers using TriCaster will be pleased with how easy it is to create compelling, high-quality motion graphics with integrated data and statistics that deliver the same type of experience found in major network broadcasts. This represents another great opportunity for TriCaster customers to further polish the professional look of the high-quality multi-camera network-style television programs they produce."

Ideal for sports, news, entertainment, and any other live production, ChyronIP allows TriCaster users to employ the same type of high-impact graphics typical of premier sports and entertainment broadcasts. Because graphics data is delivered via a network connection, broadcasters can take advantage of ChyronIP for TriCaster without giving up any of the needed camera inputs that also are critical to live production.

ChyronIP for TriCaster is a self-contained system that boasts a compact lightweight chassis. Users can simply plug it in and get to work. Those companies or production teams already working with Chyron graphics systems can employ ChyronIP to bring any existing Chyron graphics into their productions.

Both Chyron and NewTek will demonstrate ChyronIP for TriCaster throughout IBC2012 at their respective stands, 7.D11 and 7.K11. More information about ChyronIP and other Chyron products is available at www.chyron.com.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications -- to virtually any venue where people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses, faster than ever before. NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

About Chyron

Chyron (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a leading provider of Graphics as a Service for on-air and digital video applications including newsrooms, studios, sports broadcasting facilities, and corporate video environments. An Emmy(R) Award-winning company whose products have defined the world of digital and broadcast graphics, Chyron's graphics solutions include the Axis World Graphics online content creation software and order management system, on-air graphics systems, clip servers, channel branding, and graphics asset management solutions, all of which may be incorporated into the company's BlueNet(TM) end-to-end graphics workflow. More information about Chyron products and services is available on the company websites: www.chyron.com and www.axisgraphics.tv. The company's investor relations information is at www.chyron.com via the "Investors" link.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Chyron/TriCaster.zip