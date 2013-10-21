TSL Products Signs Intervideo to Grow Market Share in Chile

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, controlsystems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed Intervideo as its new distributor for Chile. Intervideo has been heavily involved in the broadcast industry for more than 30 years, offering innovative products and solutions to its customers in the video, audio and information technology sectors. This distribution arrangement will enhance the penetration of TSL Products’ solutions into the South American market, taking the market to the next level of compliance monitoring, power management, studio control and surround sound production.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding TSL’s presence by establishing this partnership with a distributor that plays such a large role in South America,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products. “Intervideo has excellent relationships with the region’s broadcasters and content providers. We’re delighted to have them as a partner, and we’re confident that, with their support, the industry will respond well to our production workflow solutions.”

“TSL Products continuously creates exceptional solutions, and we are excited to be carrying the company’s entire line of products,” says Maximiliano Romero M., Technical Manager of Intervideo. “Many of the broadcasters we serve are transitioning to 5.1, so the audio monitoring tools and SoundField mics and upmix/dowmix systems that TSL offers will play a vital role in simplifying the process and enhancing the user experience. We are a very proactive sales team and we provide our customers with excellent customer care, from pre-sales to support, to ensure customer satisfaction. Our company’s work ethic, paired with TSL Products’ reputable product reliability, is a winning combination for the South American market.”

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.