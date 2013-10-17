Calrec Makes Fourth Sale to CSP Mobile Productions

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Oct. 17, 2013 -- Calrec Audio today announced the sale of its fourth audio console to outside broadcast (OB) company CSP Mobile Productions. The rapidly growing Maine-based company is installing an Artemis Light console in its new HD truck, its fourth new HD truck in less than three years for its all-Calrec HD fleet. The new truck, which rolls out Dec. 1, will cover sports including MLS, NBA and college basketball, NHL and college hockey, football, Major League Baseball, and Major League Lacrosse games, as well as live entertainment events.

"We're adding another truck because we're stretched to capacity with the three HD trucks we already have. We've had such a good experience with our other Calrec consoles that it made sense to choose Calrec again," said Len Chase, CSP Mobile president and co-owner. "Besides that, some of our biggest clients prefer Calrec equipment. We also needed a console that was user-friendly for the freelancers that we use in the market every day. Because Calrec is pretty much a standard for the industry, freelancers already know how to operate the consoles."

CSP Mobile is installing a 56-fader Artemis Light console with a 72 x 48 analog, 64 x 64 AES, and 512 x 512 MADI I/O configuration. The truck is a 53-foot expando designed for up to seven eight-channel EVS servers, 16 cameras, and 28 frame syncs. The desk will route audio signals for live broadcasts, including all announcers, replay audio, graphics audio, music, and live effects. The Artemis Light will give CSP Mobile flexibility for configuring the I/O, whether the truck is covering a game or setting up Calrec Hydra2 stageboxes for a rock concert. The console's versatile software will also allow CSP Mobile to configure a familiar layout on the desk easily via the touch screen in order to align with whatever systems its clients use, a capability that will save time for the engineers and freelancers during setup.

Calrec partner Studio Consultants Inc. handled the sale and will provide ongoing technical support.

"We build our products to keep customers coming back," said Henry Goodman, Calrec's head of sales and marketing. "The fact that CSP Mobile has added a second Artemis Light -- and the fourth Calrec console -- to its fleet proves the console's flexibility and cost-effectiveness in the competitive OB business, where companies need to maximize every piece of equipment."

