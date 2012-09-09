RTW DEBUTS 3G SDI INTERFACE AND 7.1 SURROUND FORMAT FOR SURROUNDCONTROL AND SURROUNDMONITOR LINES AT IBC 2012

Enhanced Surround Sound Analyzer Now Supports Blu-ray Disc 7.1 Format

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2012 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will introduce new options and functional enhancements for its SurroundControl 31900/31960 and SurroundMonitor 11900 ranges at IBC 2012 (Stand 8.E76). The SD device versions of these products are shipping with a new 3G-enabled SDI de-embedder and Dolby(r) E, Dolby(r) DD+ and Dolby(r) AC-3 decoders.

In addition to several minor improvements, the current device firmware now supports the 7.1 DD+ format, ensuring compliance with current 7.1 surround formats for Blu-ray discs and other applications. The 7.1 DD+ format has been implemented alongside the existing 7.1 Cinema format on the SurroundControl and SurroundMonitor systems.

The Surround Sound Analyzer brings the clear and intuitive display method of the original 5.1 format to the enhanced 7.1 arena. Similar to the center channel, the unit displays the newly added side channels using color-coded lines. This way, the user can assess the relationship between the side channels and the phantom sources produced by the lateral-front and rear channels at a glance.

The new software release, featuring a correlation display depicting all possible 7.1 signal combinations, is ideal for professional users working with the 7.1 format. The multicorrelator display has been expanded to read out low-frequency phase errors of all channels versus the LFE, allowing users to make any corrections before phase problems show up acoustically or in bass-management systems.

Featuring the integrated monitoring controller, as well as an optional 3G SDI de-embedder and Dolby(r) decoder, the SurroundControl 31900/31960 flagship unit integrates seamlessly into the production workflows of today's broadcast applications. The units implement all major loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. RTW's Loudness Range (LRA) instrument features the MagicLRA mode, a simple and intuitive view displaying integrated loudness and loudness variances within short time periods. Apart from the monitoring controller, the eight-channel SurroundMonitor 11900 implements all the same metering functions from the SurroundControl systems.

"Today, the broadcast and media industries face an increasing demand for 7.1 audio due to Blu-ray discs and other current distribution formats," says Mahmoud Chatah, director of marketing and sales, RTW. "The integration of the 7.1 DD+ format in the SurroundControl 31900/31960 and SurroundMonitor 11900 product lines once again demonstrates RTW's constant commitment to its customers' evolving needs."