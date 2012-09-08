RTW INTRODUCES TOUCHMONITOR TM3-3G UNIT AT IBC 2012

Latest Version Includes 3G SDI Interface, Eight-Channel Level and Loudness Instruments, a 16-Channel 3G SDI De-Embedder with AES3 Outputs and an Integrated Monitoring Controller with Stereo Output



AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2012 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will introduce a new version of its successful TouchMonitor TM3 unit at IBC 2012 (Stand 8.E76). The new TouchMonitor TM3-3G seamlessly allows the TM3's current hardware and software design to visualize, convert and replay 3G SDI signals in TV and video production and post production applications, offering a feature set unrivalled in its class.

The TouchMonitor TM3-3G is a compact yet versatile solution for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G SDI audio. It features a 4.3-inch touchscreen for horizontal as well as vertical orientation, which can display any of the eight audio channels contained in a 3G SDI stream. For that purpose, it includes a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel and summing loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. The TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards (EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB). It also features the Magic LRA mode, specifically designed by RTW, for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters.

If equipped with the corresponding software license option, the integrated de-embedder also outputs up to 16 audio channels from the 3G SDI signal on eight AES3 two-channel ports. The output signals are independent from the visualized audio. In addition, the TM3-3G can be upgraded with a built-in monitoring controller license. This uses an on-screen fader for output-volume adjustment, a stereo output and phones out. The optional timecode license expands the feature set of the TM3-3G to allow external or SDI timecode signals to be decoded, displayed and used for additional functions.

The intuitive operating concept of the TM3 allows for quick and easy selection of presets that can be configured using RTW's Devicer DC1 software (available for Mac OS X(r) and Windows(r)). Using custom presets, the user can easily switch between the various sources, loudness standards and instrument layouts. The configuration software allows users to freely scale and place the required instruments virtually anywhere on the screen.

"After an excellent start for the TouchMonitor TM3, I am convinced that the market will be showing a great deal of interest in the 3G SDI-enabled TM3-3G version as well," says Michael Kahsnitz, technical director, RTW. "With its SDI interface, the de-embedder featuring AES3 outputs and the integrated monitoring controller with headphones out, the TM3-3G is the perfect addition to production and post-production workflows in today's broadcast environments."