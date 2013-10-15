Clear-Com Showcases the Latest HelixNet Partyline System With Linking Capability at AES 2013

New York, October 15,2013- Clear-Com® is demonstrating the latest advancements to the HelixNet™ Partyline Intercom System at AES 2013 (Booth 3030). Among these is a new capability that allows multiple HelixNet systems to link over Ethernet and Fiber networks for distributing many digital partyline channels, program audio feeds and auxiliary interfaced audio to digital beltpacks users.

HelixNet’s station-to-station networking function is made possible with the new HLI-ET2 Ethernet Module. Main Stations can connect directly or through a LAN using standard IT switches. The Ethernet Module comes standard with two RJ-45 jacks.A new HLI-FBS Fiber Module is also available for linking stations over long distances. The Fiber Module has two fiber ports with small form-factor pluggable (SFP) modules, for simple exchange of fiber transceivers. The standard SFP for the Fiber Module is Single-Mode with Multi-Mode offered as an option.

Linking HelixNet Main Stations together creates a network that pools channel resources of each individual station. Linked main stations can dynamically discover each other, thus giving HelixNet users the capability to share multiple digital partyline channels plus program inputs and any two-wire or four-wire interfaces in a network distributed system.

“This new capability for HelixNet means that any of the possible dozens of HelixNet beltpack users can access any two of the available network partyline channels by simply selecting the desired channels on their beltpack,” says Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com. “Since all these channels are running off a single, shielded twisted-pair cable, users no longer need to physically relocate multiple cables for new configurations, utilize expensive source-assign equipment or rely on multiple power supply units.

“The networking functionality of HelixNet Partyline permits a more sophisticated and cost-effective digital partyline intercom network. It is ideal for any audio application – from broadcast, to touring, to live – that requires quick setup and distribution of multiple channels of intercom. This allows crew members to remain connected even in disparate locations and over long distances.”

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.