TSL PRODUCTS TAMES LOUDNESS COMPLIANCE WITH CRITICAL AUDIO MONITORING UNITS AT CCW 2013

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will showcase its brand new PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor, the new award-winning SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor, and the new features for its PAM PiCo range of Audio and Loudness Meters at the CCW 2013 (Booth 1342).

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with industry leaders at CCW and discussing the impact of recent loudness regulations, in particular, the CALM Act,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director at TSL Products. “The latest upgrades to our line of audio monitoring units ensure that broadcasters comply with these regulations and further address any challenges they may face within new standards.”

The PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor is suitable for a broad range of operational users in television production, ranging from technical to creative engineering. It has the capability to provide accurate monitoring of a multitude of incoming audio signals, e.g. for breaking news or live sports presentations. The PAM1 MK2’s loudness histogram provides a visual of loudness against time, so users can be absolutely confident that outgoing signals are compliant. The PAM1 MK2 is a significant improvement from its predecessor, the PAM1-3G16, with an upgraded speaker system and two larger, high-resolution 2.4-inch screens that can easily detect visual signal confirmation. Regular software updates ensure the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor is always in compliance with the latest regional loudness legislation.

The new award-winning SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor delivers comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring within a MADI audio infrastructure. It provides users with immediate access to any combination of formats, including MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources, in a mixed multichannel environment, delivering high quality assurance monitoring. The unit also has Ethernet capabilities, which allow control and configuration via the forthcoming TSL Remote Application. A USB connector and an SD card slot are provided for memory storage and system updates.

TSL Products will also demonstrate a new 3G video preview feature, including improved GUI and SMPTE linear timecode recognition, for its PAM PiCo Audio and Loudness Meter range. The PAM PiCo is ideal for those who require easy-to-use, reliable, accurate and compact loudness metering. Not much larger than a smartphone, the meter keeps real-time logs of all relevant loudness parameters via the free PC based PiCo logging App. Its loudness measurement tools are compatible with current ATSC, EBU and ITU recommendations, along with country or region specific loudness compliance regulations.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.