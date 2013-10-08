Appear TV Demonstrates Key Modular Headend Technologies at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo ‘13

Headend Allows Cable Operators to Support Multiple Transmission Formats Simultaneously

Atlanta, Ga,October 22, 2013 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation headends for broadcast and IP television, will showcase its modular headend supporting top transmission functions at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo ’13 (Booth 1368). On display will be modules providing encoding/transcoding/multiscreen, descrambling, powerful video processing, multiplexing with IP streaming and modulation support.

The unique modular nature of Appear TV’s headend is designed to help broadcasters and cable providers address the challenges of delivering content in today’s multi-format, multiscreen environment. Users can select from the different Appear TV modules to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing headend equipment seamless.

“As more and more distribution formats emerge, cable operators require headend systems that can handle multiple transmission formats simultaneously in order to stay competitive,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Since our headend is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to add and upgrade the headend as new formats and transmission technologies arise.”

ENCODING/transcoding with N+1 Redundancy

Appear TV’s encoding/transcoding modules are designed to provide state-of-the-art, support of all headend encoding and transcoding duties, while offering control over all inputs and outputs. This means that any format input can address any format output, making headend operation simple and straightforward. Along with these capabilities is Appear TV’s new self-managing N+1 redundancy solution, a pair of ultra-reliable, hardware-based and fully integrated 1+1-redundant control cards that comprehensively manage redundancy switching, without the need for a third-party Network Managing Software.

The encoder module can handle up to 32 HD or 64 SD channels per headend chassis, offering HD-SDI/SDI, composite inputs with MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC encoding, HD and SD. Audio encoding includes MPEG-1 Layer 2 stereo, LC-AAC stereo, HE-AAC v1/2 stereo and Dolby Digital pass-through for surround applications.

The transcoder matches the 32 HD or 64 SD-channel capability of the encoder, offering full decode, re-encode, HD to SD and SD to HD conversion including up or down scaling. Audio transcoding includes HE-AAC v1/2 and LC-AAC v1/2 to MPEG-1 Layer 2 and MPEG-1 Layer 2 to LC-AAC translation. Statmux capabilities are supported by both encoder and transcoder operations, offering up to four statmux groups and 32 statmux services per chassis.

Multiscreen Module:

Designed to address linear adaptive streaming concerns, Appear TV’s Multiscreen Module supports the encoding and transcoding of a wide range of device types, resolutions and profiles. Ideal for live broadcasts, this hardware solution offers high density with excellent QoS and is more operationally-efficient than a software-based transcoding solution. The module is capable of providing up to 64HD, 192 SD and up to 448 sub SD profiles in a 4RU chassis. The card is compatible with Appear TV’s input, processing and output modules, and integrates with all common ABR segmenters.

When dealing with any technical issues, particularly with live productions, the goal in mind is to have as little downtime as possible. When utilizing software-based transcoding solutions for live multiscreen broadcast and a problem does arise, the downtime is longer as the complete server needs to be rebooted and the software restarted. The Appear TV headend can be back up and running quickly, ensuring that viewers on smartphones, computers, etc. experience minimal delay when receiving content.

Content Aggregation, Processing Multiplexing, Modulation IP Streaming and Modules:

Appear TV’s family of fully-integrated, high-capacity content aggregation and streaming modules offers a wide range of critical capabilities for a successful headend system. The input and output interfaces support IP, ASI, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-C capabilities. Descrambling includes CAM descrambling of up to 10 services per CAM and support for bulk descrambler soft client/BISS with 250 services per module.Scrambling power includesAES and DVB scrambling, integration with the main CA systems andDVB-Simulcrypt compliance capable of supporting up to 250 services per chassis. Processing includes dynamic audio leveling and EIT schedule regeneration.

The Appear TV Modulation card supports QAM modulators in 8 or 16 carriers per card with Docsis 3.0 compliance. It offers a complete satellite solution in a single unit, offering a DVB-S/S2 modulator with two fully agile outputs, support for CCM, VCM and ACM formats, a symbol rate of 0.5-45 MBaud and pre-correction.

When the Appear TV headend is configured with an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) schedule regenerator, its schedule information can be regenerated using input from several channels and various sources. The Multiplexer module automatically filters out unused services based on the operators’ selections, regenerating the EIT schedule to reflect the current channel lineup for the selected network. In addition, the number of days the EPG information should be played out, the playout rate and more can be defined.

