TSL Products Presents Three Critical Audio Monitoring Solutions at 2013 Broadcast India, Spanning Engineering to Creative Operational Positions Throughout the Broadcast Chain

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to present three of its latest audio solutions—the PAM2 MK2Multichannel Audio Monitoring unit, the Touchmix Combo system, and the MPA1-3GAudio Confidence Monitoring unit—at the 2013 Broadcast India Show (Stand B215-2).

“The broadcast industry is truly buoyant in India, which makes it imperative for TSL Products to be involved in the Broadcast India Show,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products. “The cutting-edge technology and aggressive price points of our products ensure that our users will be experiencing some of the most advanced equipment that the industry has to offer while allowing them to to keep up with these rapid changes now and well into the future.”

The new Touchmix Combo is a multi-channel monitoring system that can functionally take over audio chores should a main console fail. A powerful integration of TSL’s popular Touchmix (AVM-T-Mix) and Touchmix Pilot systems, can serve as a high-level backup structure for main console failure in a larger facility, or as a standalone audio mixer in a smaller production situation. Five Touchmix Combo Systems are already in place in Shanghai Media Group (SMG) production facilities. The dual Touchmix Combo systems are installed in five television production studios as backup solutions for each studio’s main audio consoles.

The PAM2 MK2 Multichannel Audio Monitoring unit is one of the first audio monitors to implement the new Dolby CAT 1100 Decoding Card. The Dolby CAT 1100 Decoding Card is a platform that allows users to decode and monitor many of the key audio formats that are used throughout the HD broadcast chain. In addition to Dolby, the high-end PAM2 MK2 offers an SDI output connection to export display information to an external video monitor, a front-panel USB port for preset save/recall management, and an Ethernet port to provide network connectivity to system management software applications.

The MPA1-3G entry-level audio monitoring unit, which provides comprehensive de-embedding capabilities and accepts any SD- or HD-SDI signal up to and including 3G, offers its users with an enhanced confidence monitoring experience. Featuring a new and improved power amplifier and speaker system for critical listening, the MPA1-3G has an aggressive price point, which allows a wide variety of users to take advantage of its functionality. Both lightweight and shallow, the unit is designed to meet the needs of most production scenarios, and it is particularly advantageous in truck applications where space is limited.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.