Vimond Control Center Integrates With Sony(R) Media Backbone Conductor

Partnership Enables Broadcasters to Distribute to Internet Devices Using External Systems Connected by the Sony(R) Workflow Environment

BERGEN, Norway -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- Vimond Media Solutions today announced that it has integrated its Vimond Control Center (VCC) with the Sony(R) Media Backbone Conductor, a workflow management system that integrates with many other systems on the market to give broadcasters a single interface for handling all video management tasks. The two companies will unveil the integration at IBC2012.

The VCC enables content distributors to monetize their content more easily by delivering it directly to Internet-connected devices such as PCs, Macs(R), tablets, and connected TVs. The VCC will be used within the Media Backbone Conductor as the part of a system that distributes content to the full range of Internet-connected devices.

"This cooperation with Sony helps us not only to reach a broader range of customers, but to reinforce our commitment to automation," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "It is automation that helps our customers free up human resources so they can focus on the more important and creative tasks that will bring them success in a TV-everywhere world."

Through the integration, Media Backbone Conductor users will for the first time be able to integrate a world-class platform allowing them to publish an asset across all screens targeting the new world of television. The VCC will give broadcasters full control over online video distribution within the Media Backbone Conductor environment, creating a seamless delivery workflow that reduces the need for manual labor.

VCC was designed for broadcasters and distributors that want to monetize their content directly to end users, and for content distributors seeking to broaden their offering and provide catch-up services. It boasts significant features including the ability to publish compelling TV services across all screens without the need for add-on functionality or products, as well as tagging functionality that simplifies the process of managing hundreds of hours of content. Content is easily found through an intelligent search, with adaptive filtering and in as few clicks as possible. VCC also accelerates OTT production by breaking the various production elements down into manageable workflows, which can be customized depending on the need. Finally, VCC integrates with the major encoder and transcoder solutions, enabling automation of live and on-demand video ingestion.

"The very essence of the Sony Media Backbone system is about integrating into existing and evolving infrastructures with a mobile and flexible approach," said Nick Smith, enterprise business solution manager, professional solutions, Sony Europe. "Vimond Media Solutions is built on the same approach, which makes it a perfect fit and will enable our customers to take full advantage of the online video space through a singular workflow and a shorter time to market."

Vimond will demonstrate the VCC-Sony integration at IBC2012 on stand 14.B10. The VCC will be available through the Media Backbone Conductor after IBC. Further information on Vimond Media Solutions and its products is available at www.vimond.com or by phone at +47 93 22 95 70.

# # #

About Vimond Media Solutions

Vimond Media Solutions AS (www.vimond.com) develops and markets the Vimond online TV platform. Based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond is one of a number of successful technology companies spun off from national broadcaster TV 2, together with Vizrt, StormGeo, and Mosart Medialab. After more than 10 years of technology development and use in production at Scandinavias biggest commercial online video enterprise, TV 2 Sumo, Vimond was established in 2011 to make advanced solutions available to other broadcasters launching multiscreen over-the-top services. The Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing highly efficient streaming of content to cellphones, tablet computers, gaming consoles, connected TVs, and Blu-ray(TM) players. With its depth of experience and expertise, Vimond is a leading player in the field, serving a rapidly growing roster of customers that includes TV4 in Sweden, MTV3 in Finland, TV 2 in Norway, and pan-Nordic distributor CMore.