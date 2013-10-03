Dogus, Turkey's Leading Media Group, Launches New OTT Streaming Service With Harmonic Multiscreen Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 1, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Dogus Media Group (DMG) has chosen a comprehensive multiscreen solution from Harmonic to power TVYO, its new OTT platform. Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) suite of multiscreen production and preparation applications, WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine, and MediaGrid shared storage systems provide TVYO with the performance, reliability, and scalability to deliver high-quality streams of 12 on-air broadcast channels, including live, VOD, and catch-up TV content, to any consumer device. Since its launch, TVYO.com and its mobile apps have become the leading all-in-one VOD service platform in Turkey, registering 5 million unique monthly visitors, more than 1 million downloaded mobile apps, and more than 150 million viewed videos.

"Consumer demand for OTT multiscreen content is increasing every day. Therefore, the key to launching our new TVYO service was finding a reliable integrated video solution that delivers high-quality output and that can seamlessly scale to support additional live channels and VOD content," said Alp Öcal, director at Tvyo, DMG. "Harmonic provides us the most reliable and scalable solution for transcoding, packaging, recording, and storage. Within three short months of launching the TVYO platform, we've already added four more channels, increasing our viewer satisfaction and revenue streams."

Integrated with an existing Harmonic Spectrum(TM) media server, Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time transcoders convert baseband SDI signals to multiple high-quality adaptive bitrate streams optimized for the TVYO platform. ProMedia Live significantly increases the efficiency of DMG's streaming video workflow by splitting encoding across multiple machines. The platform also handles a variety of metadata information -- such as language, captions, and ad signaling/insertion -- on input and output, further simplifying operations. ProMedia Live works flawlessly with Harmonic's ProMedia Package to enable sophisticated transcoding, encapsulation, and encryption processes from a unified platform.

DMG's VOD services are powered by Harmonic's ProMedia Carbon and ProMedia Xpress high-performance file-based transcoders. Integrated with a third-party content management system (CMS), the transcoders perform faster-than-real-time transcoding of high-quality SD and HD video, all from a file-based architecture that can easily be scaled to meet the operator's growing needs. Through comprehensive format and standards support, ProMedia Carbon and ProMedia Xpress allow DMG to realize the bandwidth and video quality advantages of next-generation standards such as HEVC and Ultra HD. The transcoding farms are controlled via the WFS file-based workflow engine, which provides automated processing of high-volume transcoding tasks, increasing DMG's operational efficiencies.

Harmonic's ProMedia Origin streaming video server and MediaGrid shared-storage system are tightly integrated to optimize the delivery of catch-up TV services for DMG's OTT and multiscreen service and enable independent scaling of storage capacity, bandwidth, and streaming capability. This powerful scalability is critical to helping DMG expand its OTT service offerings, control CDN costs, and generate additional revenue streams in the future.

"Only Harmonic offers a full solutions approach to OTT and multiscreen, providing the easiest solution for broadcasters to stream content to TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and a variety of other IP-connected devices," said Harout Torossian, regional sales manager, Middle East, Harmonic. "As the popularity of DMG's TVYO service continues to grow, Harmonic's solutions will provide the scalability essential for expansion while also delivering amazing video quality."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

