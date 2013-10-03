TSL PRODUCTS PRESENTS THREE CRITICAL BROADCAST PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT 2013 BROADCAST INDIA

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will present three of its acclaimed production management solutions—the SoundField DSF-B Digital Broadcast Microphone Package, the TallyMan VP Virtual Panel and the MDU12-PMi Power Distribution Unit—at the 2013 Broadcast India Show (Stand B215-2).

“As India’s broadcast industry thrives, it is imperative that TSL Products continues to educate the market on how our solutions have advanced technically, presenting them with our most robust equipment, that enhances the user experience and takes broadcasters to an entirely new level of efficiency,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products.

The MDU12-PMi Power Distribution Unit, featuring 12 separate Ethernet-controlled outlets provides complete visibility of the health of the rack, monitoring status and alerting if preset limits are exceeded, allowing measures to be taken before catastrophe happens. In combination with the SQL server-based power management dashboard, PsiMon, users can monitor and control the power levels of a multitude of rack mounted devices remotely, from temperature and voltage, to GPIs and equipment fuse status.

The SoundField DSF-B Digital Broadcast Microphone Package, consisting of a DSF-2 surround microphone, DSF-2 controller and DSF-3 processor, can generate multi-channel audio from a single point source. The microphone parameters of the DSF-2 can be controlled remotely, including orientation, angle, pickup pattern and rotation. This is critical for sound engineers covering a large-scale broadcast event, be it a sport or an audience based talent show, as these changes can be made in the studio or OB truck without physically resetting the microphone position.

The TallyMan VP Virtual Panel is designed to efficiently coordinate critical infrastructure components, including routers, vision switchers, multiviewers and cameras from multiple vendors. The TallyMan VP displays a real-time overview of a TV facility, be it a studio or OB truck, to ensure that the creative team, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at relevant times during production. The virtual panel has a sleek, easy-to-use GUI and holds the power to address virtually limitless numbers of routers from different manufacturers, saving the installation of new panels and preserving the existing workflow.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.