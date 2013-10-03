Ukraine Channel 1+1 Adds HARMAN Studer Vista 5 M2

KYIV, Ukraine – Komora has announced the sale of a HARMAN Studer Vista 5 M2 digital mixing console to Ukraine TV channel, 1+1. The station, which was founded in 1995, immediately became a major force in the Ukrainian TV industry, and since 2004 has been offering a round-the-clock broadcast schedule.

The Kyiv-based professional sound specialist has a long-term relationship with the broadcaster, having supplied other HARMAN equipment in the past, including Soundcraft consoles, AKG microphones and dbx signal processing—as well as a Studer 928 analogue desk.

Part of the 1+1 Media Group, which also includes 2+2, TET, PLUSPLUS, UNIAN and 1+1 International, the channel presently operates an on-air studio and production area with another facility about to open soon.

The new Vista 5 M2 has replaced an existing console and will operate in a control room serving both the current and new studios. Based on the popular Vista 5 console, which has found its way into production facilities around the world, the compact, versatile Vista 5 M2 is configured with 30+2 faders, a local rack and four D21m I/O frames.

1+1 has built up a long working relationship with Komora based on mutual trust. They reviewed a number of broadcast desk brand leaders but particularly liked the Vistonics II™ interface of the Studer platform. They were already familiar with the Studer topology and build quality having run the Studer 928 analogue console for many years.

The new Vista 5 M2 will be assigned to news for two TV channels, weather forecast and daily 3-hour morning on-air programmes, as well as live shows featuring popular TV stars. Once it is built, the new studio will also host sports programmes.

Engineers have already received full onsite training from Studer’s Christoph Binder and the station says it is delighted with the new purchase, citing the desk’s ease of use, reliability and quick response which has fully justified the investment.

