Primestream Announces European Launch of Enhanced Integration Between FORK and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, today announced an enhanced level of integration between its FORK(TM) software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows and Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro CS6 software, the acclaimed video editing software for Windows(R) and Mac(R) OS X(R). The improved integration, which has been well-received in the United States and will be unveiled in Europe at IBC2012, allows users to drag and drop clips directly from FORK into Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and to browse FORK content without leaving the software. As a result, editors and producers at all types of media organizations can get content to air more quickly and easily, whether they are using Windows or Mac platforms.

Through an intuitive new graphical user interface, users are able to search the FORK media asset database quickly from within Adobe Premiere Pro CS6; select clips, bins, or timelines created in the FORK Editor; and simply drag those items into an Adobe Premiere Pro project. When an edited sequence is complete, users can send the project to FORK for playout to air or to fulfill a newsroom system placeholder.

"Choosing a nonlinear editor can be a difficult decision because there are so many factors to consider and there have been so many changes in the NLE landscape lately," said Warren Arenstein, Primestream|B4M vice president of business development. "But the FORK-CS6 integration can make that decision much easier. After seeing how broadcasters and creative pros received CS6 and FORK at the U.S. Adobe Road Show in June -- and how quickly CS6 is being adopted in the United States -- I'm confident that our new integration with Adobe Premiere Pro will really help transform the world of nonlinear video editing in Europe and beyond."

FORK's enhanced integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 creates a user-friendly, cross-platform solution that gives traditional broadcasters such as CBS Sports, emerging online new media outlets, and global newsgathering organizations such as CNN a more collaborative and efficient workflow.

This European launch comes on the heels of a successful tour to introduce Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 to editors throughout the United States. Dubbed the Adobe Road Show, the free, in-depth traveling seminars educated current and aspiring digital video professionals on the capabilities of CS6, including its complete integration with FORK.

"With Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and FORK, users can produce more substantive content more quickly, which is a clear advantage when it comes to getting good stories to air before the competition," said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. "With this increased efficiency from this integrated workflow, our customers and broadcasters can deliver video content faster than ever, regardless of platform."

Redesigned by and for editors, Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 software combines faster performance with a sleek, customizable user interface and powerful trimming tools that let editors work the way they want. More information about the top new features in Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 is available at: http://success.adobe.com/en/na/programs/events/1203_16108_nab.html.

The enhanced integration between FORK and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 will be on display at IBC2012 at Primestream's stand (7.D21) and Adobe's stand (7.G27). More information about Primestream and B4M products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

