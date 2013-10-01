ALL3MEDIA AMERICA Gears Up With EditShare

New facility built around EditShare 192-TB XStream shared storage and media management platform



Boston, MA – October 1, 2013 -EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that Los Angeles-based ALL3MEDIA AMERICA has purchased the high-performance EditShare XStream shared storage platform for the company’s new post facility located in Culver City, California. Known for producing hit reality television programs such as “Undercover Boss” (CBS) and “The Pitch” (AMC), ALL3MEDIA AMERICA is expanding its post-production infrastructure to include 25 new Avid edit suites connected to a massive 192-TB EditShare XStream system. EditShare will serve as the new facility’s main content repository, providing key project and media sharing capabilities for editors to meet ALL3MEDIA AMERICA’s demanding post schedule and deadlines.



“We are investing in EditShare to not only support the workload we have today, but for the growth we expect in our future,” comments Damien Frost, group IT director, ALL3MEDIA.“EditShare systems are designed to accommodate expansion. The company is known for keeping pace with industry changes, ensuring our investment can absorb new technology advancements and scale alongside us.”



“In terms of scalability, the EditShare XStream shared storage platform is ideal for fast-moving companies like ALL3MEDIA AMERICA,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “You can attach up to four 16-drive Expansion Chassis to an individual XStream Workflow Director for up to 320-TB in a single XStream server. And thanks to EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA), expanding XStream’s capacity into the petabytes is no more complicated than adding additional Workflow Directors to the network. There is no need to upgrade into a different category of storage server or change the way you work.”



EditShare shared storage systems leverage cost-effective 10-gigabit Ethernet technology, including 10GBaseT (10 gigabit Ethernet over CAT-6A), supporting large stream counts with simplicity. Liebman adds, “Equally as important for facilities such as ALL3MEDIA who have large Avid editing workgroups is EditShare’s support for Avid Project Sharing. Our advanced media sharing capabilities let editors draw on the same central pool of media simultaneously and safely. They can freely share raw material, bins and sequences, irrespective of the size of the workgroup.” EditShare provides easy-to-use administration tools for configuring user rights and access privileges. No per-seat licensing removes the limits to the number of users that can access content, allowing facilities to easily scale in terms of technology and resources.



Timeline Digital Editing, a boutique equipment rental company offering expert video technical support services, is spearheading the technical installation and facility build-out for ALL3MEDIA AMERICA.



About ALL3MEDIA AMERICA

Studio Lambert (now ALL3MEDIA AMERICA) was launched in March 2008 by Stephen Lambert, creator of successful global formats including “Wife Swap,” “Undercover Boss,” “Faking It” and “Secret Millionaire.” Six months later the company opened a US office and over the following four years the business grew rapidly on both sides of the Atlantic.



In December 2012, ALL3MEDIA announced the launch of ALL3MEDIA AMERICA with Lambert as its chairman and Eli Holzman, the former president of Studio Lambert USA, as its president. At the same time, Studio Lambert was fully acquired by ALL3MEDIA and Studio Lambert USA ceased to exist as a separate company. Studio Lambert became one of the many ALL3MEDIA companies whose US programming is produced by All3MEDIA AMERICA.



All3MEDIA AMERICA produces American versions of the group’s non-scripted and scripted formats as well as devising new ideas specifically for the US market. It provides a US infrastructure for most of the ALL3MEDIA companies that wish to operate in the American market.



The American market has been ALLMEDIA’S fastest growing market in recent years and ALL3MEDIA AMERICA has been launched to accelerate that growth. It seeks to combine the creative diversity of the ALL3MEDIA group’s companies with the scale of a single large production base. It means that the different companies in the group are able to operate in the US and sell their ideas without the need to have separate stand-alone production operations.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



