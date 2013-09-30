Globecast Adds Exclusive New Japanese Television Content to MyGlobeTV Platform in the United States

NEW YORK -- Sept. 30, 2013 -- Globecast announced today that it has added Japanese content to its MyGlobeTV platform in the United States. Toei Japan Channel and Fishing Vision have chosen this platform for their launch in the United States market.

MyGlobeTV is a consumer television service available in the United States that brings international and genre-based audiovisual content directly to subscribers via broadband. The fastest growing source of international content in the United States, MyGlobeTV delivers premium programming from around the globe to television or any connected device.

Toei Japan Channel is a general entertainment channel for the whole family, featuring movies, TV shows, and educational and children's programming from the vast Toei library, with popular favorites such as "Yakuza's Ladies," "Shogun's Ninja" (aka "Shadow Warriors")," "Aibou" (Season 1), "Kikaider," and more titles on the way.

"We are excited to launch Toei Japan Channel on MyGlobeTV and delighted to have an opportunity to introduce our sizable library to our customers in North America," said Hideo Suzuki, the channel's Director of International Sales and Acquisitions.

Direct from Japan comes the popular Fishing Vision channel, a high-definition channel for lovers of fishing and nature, featuring popular Japanese anglers traveling to fishing spots all over Japan and overseas to experience the pleasure and excitement of the sport. Some of the unique programs from Fishing Vision are "Lure Freak," "Sugoi Hour," and the long-running "Gojohan Wolf."

"We are delighted to have an opportunity to provide our reality-driven, highly entertaining programs to viewers in the United States through MyGlobeTV," said Rio Arisawa, President of Fishing Vision. "We expect viewers will truly enjoy our programs. Even those who are not fans of fishing will be moved by the HD scenes of nature filmed around the world and will be impressed by the innovative techniques and entertaining content our channel features."

The two channels are available to consumers as part of the MyGlobeTV Japanese Basic package for $19.99 per month. Subscribers can enjoy this content using the MyGlobeTV set-top box, available separately, or via the free MyGlobeTV app, which was released this summer in the iTunes(R) and Google Play app stores. More information can be found at www.myglobetv.com.

For broadcasters wishing to join the platform, MyGlobeTV offers a total end-to-end solution that includes a robust content ingestion, delivery, and management system; signal transportation and encoding; multiplatform distribution; marketing; retail distribution; and customer care. With MyGlobeTV, broadcasters can develop new revenue streams and expand their viewer base by reaching markets not easily accessed via direct-to-home satellite.

# # #

About Globecast

Globecast opens up global opportunities in broadcasting by making content distribution and management simple. Part of the Orange group, Globecast delivers tailored content management and delivery solutions to meet the needs of markets all over the world. For channels, Globecast provides media management and playout solutions as well as global content delivery via fibre, satellite and IP. Through its fleet of SNG vehicles and production partners, the company also provides coverage of news, sports, and special events around the globe. Globecast has capacity on all the world's major broadcast satellites, a three-continent proprietary fibre network and state-of-the-art facilities in the world's biggest media hubs. Finally, Globecast has a content aggregation and distribution team that helps secure distribution on leading Pay TV platforms. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, Globecast offers simplicity, flexibility, and knowledge to the world's leading broadcasters.