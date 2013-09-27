Broadpeak Offers Service Providers New Revenue Opportunities With OTT

Successfully Launches umbrellaCDN at IBC2013

RENNES, France -- Sept. 27, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video streaming servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that it successfully launched its umbrellaCDN selection solution at IBC2013 where it grabbed the attention of content providers interested in optimizing their video delivery by contracting with several CDN service providers. In addition, umbrellaCDN won the CSI 2013 Award in the "Best Web TV technology or service" category this year at IBC.

umbrellaCDN allows content owners to combine the benefits of operatorCDN and globalCDNs when deploying OTT video services by selecting the most appropriate delivery solution at all times. "The growing range of new devices capable of receiving OTT video is providing an opportunity for content providers to directly address viewers by contracting with CDN service providers to distribute their content," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak.

But in many instances, operators receive no remuneration from subscribers or content providers who go "over-the-top" to deliver services across their networks. "Operators possess the key assets needed to deploy their own CDNs so that they can provide better quality of service and quality of experience for subscribers. With this model they can share in a revenue chain between content providers, who appreciate better quality delivery, and subscribers," Le Mancq said.

Disruptive technology such as Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN allows operators to leverage their unique control of the delivery infrastructure and home broadband gateway to effectively compete in this space.

"Cable and telecom operators can benefit from the economies of scale delivered by the millions of nanoCDN servers they have deployed in the shape of home gateways to bring their own focus to content delivery. This allows them to bring both enhanced quality and competitive prices to customers who want to deliver video content to the operator's subscribers," Le Mancq continued.

umbrellaCDN helps content providers transition to a best-of-breed approach that supports multiple CDNs. Once deployed, umbrellaCDN allows content providers and operators to select the ideal CDN by setting allocation rules that can be applied dynamically to take into account changing network conditions and remove reliance on a single CDN provider.

Using umbrellaCDN, content providers can balance their traffic between global CDN providers for international delivery and local operator CDNs that work more efficiently and economically on their own networks thanks to technologies such as the nanoCDN.

Broadpeak will next present umbrellaCDN, along with the other elements of its approach to deploying a global OTT video service, at CDN World Summit, Oct. 2-3 and at NexTV Summit Brazil, Oct. 21.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

