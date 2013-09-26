Highland Media Maintains Exceptional Quality of Service With Triveni Digital DTV Transport Stream Monitor

Utilizing Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) RM-40, U.S. Cable Operator Can Proactively Resolve Critical Transport Stream Issues

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 26, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Sunbright, Tenn.-based cable operator Highland Media, which serves Morgan and Scott counties in Tennessee as well as McCreary county in Kentucky, has selected Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) RM-40 transport stream monitor to ensure the integrity of its television programming. Utilizing the StreamScope RM-40's intuitive user interface, featuring detailed graphics and thumbnails, Highland Media can cost-effectively analyze its DTV transport streams and deliver a superior quality of service (QoS) to customers.

"Delivering a high quality of service is critical to maintaining customer satisfaction, which ultimately guarantees our business success," said Scott Human, headend supervisor at Highland Media. "Triveni Digital's StreamScope RM-40 enables our engineers to analyze multiple DTV transport streams in real time, whether they're onsite or at a remote location. Since installing StreamScope, we've been able to proactively resolve video and audio issues before they impact our customers."

Leveraging the comprehensive transport stream monitoring solution, Highland Media can easily analyze its MPEG2 transport streams as well as ensure compliance with all industry broadcast standards and requirements. Through an intuitive Web-based user interface, engineers can view live video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit-rate graphs, loudness measurements, and alert triggers. StreamScope continuously logs and filters transport stream data, providing engineers with real-time and historical reports designed to simplify postmortem analyses. After detecting a problem with the transport stream, the system notifies engineers via text message or email, enabling them to quickly analyze the information and resolve future issues.

"As television systems continue to become more complex, cable operators like Highland Media need an effective strategy for addressing DTV transport stream errors," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "StreamScope RM-40 simplifies DTV transport stream monitoring and analysis by flagging errors based on their severity level, thereby allowing engineers to rapidly resolve serious errors and sustain a high QoS."

