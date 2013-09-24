Ustream's David Gibbons to Present SMPTE 2013 Industry Luncheon Keynote

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Sept. 24, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that David Gibbons, vice president of product marketing at Ustream, will present the Industry Luncheon keynote on Tuesday, Oct. 22, during the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition.

"Spurred by the ever-greater abundance of online services and viewing device options, media consumers are watching a high and rapidly rising volume of video via the Internet," said Barbara Lange, executive director at SMPTE. "With his experience guiding Ustream's high-definition (HD) streaming video platform, David is uniquely positioned to examine the questions that arise as online video grows more readily available than traditional TV ever has been. During his keynote, he will address the challenges and opportunities facing content creators and video service providers with this significant shift in content consumption."

During the Industry Luncheon, which is included with all-inclusive and full conference registration packages, Gibbons will describe the infrastructure that underpins the largest live Internet broadcasts and the technical limitations and opportunities inherent in this powerful delivery medium.

Gibbons is responsible for guiding the evolution of Ustream's online live video solution as it expands to meet the needs of thousands of broadcasters from entertainers to consumers and from TV companies to non-profit organizations. Prior to joining Ustream, Gibbons held management positions at online video company Ooyala and at audio/video production equipment vendor Avid Technology. He has guided product strategy for multiple product lines, generating more than $300 million in annual revenues. He studied electronic engineering at the National University of Ireland and audio engineering at Kingston University in London, England.

The luncheon will take place in the Hollywood Ballroom of the Loews Hollywood Hotel at 12:30 p.m. Online registration and further details are available at www.smpte2013.org.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at https://www.smpte.org/join.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/DavidGibbons.zip