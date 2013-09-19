Viaccess-Orca's DEEP Wins Best Content Platform of the Year Award at IBC2013

PARIS -- Sept. 19, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that its innovative DEEP (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform) solution won "Best Content Platform of the Year" at the 2013 ConnectedWorld.TV Awards contest at IBC2013. DEEP dramatically enhances TV viewing by creating an immersive viewing experience for end-users with automatically generated digital magazines on second-screen devices.

"IBC2013 was a new landmark for our Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform, and we're delighted that it has been recognized as the best content platform of the year," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "DEEP offers value to viewers during the entire content experience on the second screen, from the discovery process prior to watching TV content, through the interaction and engagement stage while viewing, and finally to the exploration phase once the program is over. Not only does this provide users with a more engaging experience, but it also allows service providers to deliver targeted and contextual advertising content to viewers and increase their revenue streams."

Through an intuitive user interface, DEEP enriches TV consumption by enabling users to explore thousands of unique and automatically created digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors, and topics related to the video inventory of content service providers. Unique functionalities of DEEP include an intuitive user interface, the ability to aggregate compelling metadata from a growing set of sources, and its use of semantic algorithms to extract relevant topics about and from content, as well as transform data into content by itself.

The ConnectedWorld.TV Awards celebrate the latest developments in connected content, recognizing creative broadcasters as well as innovative technology companies and consumer electronics manufacturers. Award winners are chosen by a prestigious panel of judges that includes senior analysts and executives from companies within the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecom industries.

More information about DEEP and other products from Viaccess-Orca can be found at www.viaccess-orca.com.

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin http://www.linkedin.com/company/viaccess-orca.

Images and more on DEEP and its Connected World award go to http://www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/DEEPAward.zip.