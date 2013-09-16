IABM Awards for Design and Innovation, Including Coveted IABM Peter Wayne Award, Announced at IBC2013

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Sept. 15, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that Active BNC from Canare has earned top honors, the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award, at the 2013 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation event. Four other winners of the 2013 IABM Award for Design and Innovation were also honored: the Neuron from Axon, HDK-97ARRI from Ikegami, Dialogue Search from Nexidia, and Nexidia QC from Nexidia.

"Currently, our industry is being severely tested as our customers are being forced into an unprecedented rate of rapid change to meet the demands of the modern-day content consumer. We are currently spending, on average, 14 percent of our sales revenue each year on R&D and NPD," said IABM Director General Peter White. "I am always amazed by the ingenuity and innovation of broadcast and media technology vendors when presented with challenges, and this year's winners have been no exception; they have produced some truly incredible new products. Our judges have decided that Canare's Active BNC represents the pinnacle of innovation, and we congratulate Canare and all winners and finalists on their achievements."

The IABM awards program is open to all manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers globally. It recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast and media technology supply industry. In addition to selecting five winners of the IABM Award for Design and Innovation, the panel selects from these one overall winner. The top award is named in memory of Peter Wayne, a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.

The awards reception took place on Saturday, Sept. 14, during the IBC2013 Conference and Exhibition in Amsterdam.

