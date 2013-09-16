BTV Post Completes Successful Beta Test of Snell Alchemist OD for HD, 2K, and 4K Conversions

Postproduction Company Uses New Software-Based Solution to Convert Video From 25Hz to Digital Cinema 24Hz

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Snell partner BTV Post has completed the world's first successful conversions of low-frame-rate video in a beta test of Alchemist OD, the new software-only version of Snell's acclaimed Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converter. BTV Post conducted tests on a variety of challenging and complex material and applied Alchemist OD to convert the footage from 25Hz to Digital Cinema 24Hz.

"With Alchemist OD, Snell has brought its Ph.C technology -- long recognized as the gold standard for motion-compensated, frame-rate standards conversion -- to the file-based realm. Since 90 percent of BTV Post conversions either begin, reside, or end in the digital file domain, Alchemist OD is the answer we have sought for conversions that provide unrivaled quality and breathtaking results," said Jon Lee, chief technology officer, BTV Post. "Plus, with Alchemist OD Snell has now found the holy grail of low temporal-rate standards conversion by enabling us to convert from 24p/25p/29p to any other frame rate and even return to interlaced formats. Ph.C works its magic on all frame rates to deliver dazzling results every time."

Snell's Alchemist is the industry's first conversion line to address the daunting challenges of converting digital cinema and other content that is typically created at low temporal rates, including 23.98, 25, and 29.97Hz. Previously, converting such material meant compromising picture quality unless the speed of the playback was altered, an especially unsatisfactory option for music and performing arts content since the off-speed playback results in a change in pitch. Alchemist OD, however, offers the unique ability to perform high-quality 4K conversions at these low temporal rates without affecting the audio.

Alchemist OD is the first product to utilize Snell's On Demand technology, a media processing framework that provides instant access to Snell's award-winning signal-processing algorithms in file-based, virtualized broadcast and digital media environments. With Snell On Demand software solutions, users can rapidly enter new markets and create new services that open up additional revenue-generation opportunities. This approach enables cost savings through the use of standard IT hardware and supports highly efficient operations that enable 24/7 asset use.

"This collaboration is the second time that BTV Post and Snell have worked together on a beta project for the Alchemist product line. We knew BTV Post and its sister company, Electric Sky, would be ideal partners for testing Alchemist OD because of their extensive and varied catalogue of premium content, and also their requirement for delivering titles on all platforms and in all territories at every possible frame rate and size," said Paola Hobson, senior product manager at Snell. "Even when pushed to these high tolerances, Alchemist OD demonstrated all of the best qualities of the On Demand framework, providing a fast and efficient means of delivering pristine quality even with high-end 4K content."

More information about Alchemist OD and the Snell On Demand platform is available at www.snellgroup.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/alchemistod.zip

# # #

About BTV Post:

BTV Post is a cutting-edge production facility house leading the way in HD and 3D. BTV Post is at the forefront of postproduction, video editing, and digital media. Sister company to Electric Sky and Electric Sky Productions, BTV Post was incorporated in January 2005 to meet a requirement by its parent company, Brighton TV, for postproduction services. For more information, visit www.btvpost.com.

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.