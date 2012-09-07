DAN FITZPATRICK NAMED PRESIDENT OF ANTON/BAUER

Healthcare Technology Vet to Help Drive New Markets for Portable Power, Including Medical Industry





AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 7, 2012-Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to announce Dan Fitzpatrick as its new president, effective August 13. As the new head of the business unit, Fitzpatrick will focus on driving new markets with the latest power solutions.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Dan to our executive team," says Matt Danilowicz, CEO, Vitec Videocom division. "His wealth of experience in healthcare technology will help us foster our aspirations to expand Anton/Bauer into ancillary markets, while his extensive background in sales, marketing and product development will ensure further strengthening of Anton/Bauer's position as the leader in broadcast and cinematography batteries."

With more than 25 years in the healthcare technology industry, Fitzpatrick is well-versed in the field and has a keen understanding of what's required to ensure success. He has held leadership roles in many North American healthcare technology companies, where he gained extensive skills in building and managing sales groups.

Fitzpatrick was formerly vice president of Sales and Marketing for Flo Healthcare, an Emerson company. His vision of developing a dominating market presence for comprehensive wireless technology solutions for the healthcare market-including wireless infrastructure, support services and mobile clinical workstations-helped position Flo Healthcare as a leader in wireless mobile workstations. What's more, under his leadership, Flo Healthcare's business achieved significant revenue growth and increased year over year earnings, using a hybrid sales approach with best-in-class products and technology via both internal developments and external partnerships.

Additionally Fitzpatrick has held key sales, marketing, and product development positions throughout his career with companies such as Tremont, Logistix and Sprint Healthcare Systems. He has provided healthcare information technology consulting services to companies such as Anton/Bauer, Sprint Healthcare Solutions, RF Technology, OptiMed, and Vasomedical.

Fitzpatrick holds a BAS from the University of Wisconsin.

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.