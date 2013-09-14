Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform Vaults to New Performance Heights

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a dramatic jump in the performance of the company's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM). The platform, already capable of rapid file-based media processing, is now achieving new levels of performance, without sacrificing quality, with the version 8.1 software released this month. Through Wohler's redesign of the critical processing steps of content ingestion and indexing, as well as transcoding, the RadiantGrid platform has increased its end-to-end throughput capabilities by an average factor of 200 percent.

"By employing CPU strategies and a unique software architecture rather than proprietary, and often costly, hardware designs, the RadiantGrid platform has achieved industry-first characteristics that bring significant benefits to our customers' media-processing workflows," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, RadiantGrid at Wohler. "The results of automated media ingestion, analysis, and intelligence-gathering are united with extreme processing parallelization to bring transcoding, standards conversion, loudness management, and color legalization under a fully managed and consolidated file-based workflow at speeds that are unmatched."

The RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform is unique in the way it binds multiple media processes into a single workflow, starting with intelligent media information-gathering at ingestion. With this approach, the user need only specify the desired output profile, rather than defining the parameters of the input -- irrespective of what that input may be.

Given the radical boost in processing speeds realized with version 8.1 of RadiantGrid, users will experience a faster, more efficient total end-to-end process, including improved ingestion, indexing, and transcode times. The combination of the platform's flexible conversion modes, such as the concurrent read/render mode enabled by RadiantGrid's exclusive TrueGrid, with the software's inherent versatility gives media companies the freedom to adapt the platform for further performance optimizations targeting specific environments or applications.

Wohler will showcase version 8.1 of the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform at IBC2013, stand 10.B10.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.