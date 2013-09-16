TV Skyline Creates New OB Van Model With Snell's Kahuna 360 Switcher and New Maverik -- The First Truly Modular Control Panel

New Modular Control Surface Brings Unprecedented Flexibility to Configuration of Production Switcher Functionality for Live Television

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Snell today announced that Germany's TV Skyline will use the industry-leading Kahuna 360 multi-format production switcher -- equipped with brand-new Maverik control panels -- along with a Sirius 840 routing switcher and IQ Modular infrastructure to build a new-generation OB truck optimized to meet the demands of large-scale events and live sports coverage. Utilizing five Make M/E(TM)-enabled units that can be configured into multiple, application-specific M/Es, the new truck will be 3G-capable and 4K-ready throughout. Maverik control panels will support the largest multiple-M/E live productions in less space while giving TV Skyline the flexibility to build a control interface that easily adapts to multiple events and event types.

"Product launches and similar live events are highly complex and can push broadcast systems and production staff to their limits, so it is critical to employ systems that can be tailored to the demands of a given event," said Wolfgang Reeh, founder and CEO of TV Skyline. "Event-specific control solutions are only possible with a control panel system that enables the user to change the order and combination of the subpanels on an individual basis, and Snell's Maverik is the only product to achieve this functionality. In combination with the Kahuna 360 system's Make M/E technology, the Maverik panel will enable us to realize our vision of a uniquely customizable OB van."

The TV Skyline OB truck build represents the first deployment of Snell's new Maverik control panels for Kahuna 360 in a mobile unit. With its exclusive FormatFusion3 technology, which supports a mix of SD, HD, 1080p, and now 4K, Snell's Kahuna 360 is the ultimate live production switcher, providing unmatched creative power and flexibility. The Maverik panel will give TV Skyline staff a flexible, quick, and readily accessible control interface for all features within the advanced Kahuna 360 mainframe.

"Our new Maverik control panels represent a significant departure from a traditional switcher control surface, which typically combines multiple M/Es with a setup and effects area in a fixed configuration, with a fixed set of buttons for each," said John Carter, senior product manager at Snell. "Maverik modules can be assembled in a huge variety of configurations, assuring that the limited space in the mobile unit isn't wasted on buttons, M/Es, and panels that aren't needed."

Maverik features modules for setup, effects recall, color correction, resizing, and clip store access -- the functions that typically occupy the entire right side of a traditional panel. Other innovations include OLED buttons with user-assignable thumbnails, a touch screen at the M/E level rather than on the separate GUI for quick navigation, and the ability to assign RGB values to buttons for clear, confident operation.

TV Skyline's new approach in OB truck design and space allocation was further enabled by Snell's Sirius 840 routing switcher with Advanced Hybrid Processing. Many functions traditionally performed outside of the router are now internal to the Sirius 800 Series. Complete audio handling and processing, delays, and video and audio synchronization are handled without compromising routing functionality. Snell's IQ Modular multi-channel fiber solutions will simplify signal routing between the van and various remote sites.

About TV Skyline:

TV Skyline Film- und Fernsehgesellschaft mbH is a leading service provider for broadcast and multimedia events. Founded in 1991 and based in Mainz, Germany, TV Skyline provides clients with turnkey solutions for events ranging from FIFA World Cup to the world-famous Wagner festival in Bayreuth. The company also supports a number of large corporations at their annual shareholder meetings or major product launches around the globe. TV Skyline has 65 staff members and a pool of 200 freelancers. A fleet of comfortably furnished and highly equipped OB vans, SNG's, and production vehicles meet all the requirements for 4K, 3G, HD, and SD productions, including Dolby 5.1. A growing part of the TV Skyline business is the development and production of a large number of special cameras and tracking systems, built as a result of extensive experience with using cameras in the field. More information can be found at www.tv-skyline.de.

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

