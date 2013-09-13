PBS Installs Nexidia Dialogue Search to Improve Searches of Vast Asset Library

ATLANTA -- Sept. 13, 2013 --Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that PBS has installed Nexidia Dialogue Search and will use it with its new media asset management (MAM) system to enhance search capabilities. The PBS Media Operations Center is ingesting years' worth of archived video into the new MAM. Dialogue Search gives a broad array of PBS users -- from editors to library managers to brand managers -- an effective way to search its vast video archive in order to repurpose the media.

"We purchased Nexidia Dialogue Search technology to give users an advanced search feature that would be easy to implement, easy to use, and easy to maintain," said Steve Wynn, director of engineering for the PBS Media Operations Center. "While we continue to roll out our primary MAM platform, it's incredibly valuable that we can simply aim Dialogue Search at our existing media collections and get immediate results. Dialogue Search provides the ability to search spoken-word content in a practical solution with a familiar Web-based tool."

Dialogue Search gives PBS a richer, more powerful, and more elegant search utility than the simple, limited metadata search it gets from current associated platforms. Having faster, more efficient access to the content library helps save time and effort during program production, but more importantly, creates new opportunities to present licensed content to viewers via online platforms and member stations.

PBS' roadmap calls for having full and immediate access to its complete catalog of master, high-resolution media assets via an intuitive, extensible search tool that can be used as easily as consumers now use Google(TM) and YouTube(TM) to find content. Dialogue Search will help PBS to achieve its ultimate goal of being able to find and retrieve content by effectively combining the best of dialogue-based and metadata search within a simple user experience for researchers, editors, producers, and others.

"Having a company of PBS' size and prominence choose Dialogue Search shows just how compelling the product is," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's media and entertainment division. "The implementation of a MAM is always a huge undertaking, but it is only the beginning of being able to search through your media. Adding tools like Dialogue Search is the next step in making everything ultimately discoverable, especially when users are dealing with three decades worth of media."

Nexidia Dialogue Search can be seen at IBC2013 on stand 3.A46. More information about Nexidia Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

# # #

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/DSv14.zip