Nexidia's Dialogue Search v1.4 Features Adobe Premiere Pro CC Extension, AAF Export Functionality

ATLANTA -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced the latest release of Nexidia Dialogue Search, which features significant improvements and functionality designed to speed time-to-market and reduce production costs for media organizations. Key features of Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.4 include seamless integration with Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro -- in addition to AAF compatibility and export functionality.

Built on Nexidia's patented phonetic search technology and a newly designed, rich API, Dialogue Search is a breakthrough application that rapidly searches through massive media libraries to find spoken words or phrases in the audio in just seconds. In addition to dramatically shrinking logging and transcription costs and speeding production, Dialogue Search enables media organizations to maximize the value of any content stored within their archives by opening up previously untapped avenues for monetization and value creation, such as licensing and repurposing content.

"In the short time since we first released Dialogue Search, feedback from our clients has been overwhelmingly positive, and enthusiastic users continue to ask for additional ways to maximize its value," commented Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "For Dialogue Search v1.4, we focused on the most critical features that directly impact production costs and speed to market -- tighter integration and compatibility. Those features, which enable dramatically improved workflows and a more seamless user experience, are highlighted in our new Adobe Premiere Pro extension."

ADOBE PREMIERE PRO EXTENSION AND API INTEGRATION

The integration with Adobe Premiere Pro enables users to leverage all of Dialogue Search's functionality directly from Adobe Premiere Pro's interface without having to leave the application. Simply by adding the Nexidia Dialogue Search extension to their workspaces, users can preview search results in a video player without having to scroll through numerous clips to find a specific sound bite or clip. Additionally, they can now simply drag and drop a clip into a project with the search terms and timecodes automatically displayed as markers on their timelines. The extension is available for Premiere Pro versions 6.0 and higher, including the recently released CC version.

"Nexidia's newest release of Dialogue Search represents a significant leap forward in terms of user experience and ease of use within the Adobe Premiere Pro environment," said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. "Adobe Premiere Pro users now have a more powerful tool to fully leverage the capabilities of both of our market-leading products."

The new Dialogue Search API is not confined to Adobe Premiere Pro. It has also been designed to enable other third-party applications to integrate Dialogue Search seamlessly into existing media asset management (MAM) systems and online video platforms.

AAF COMPATIBILITY AND EXPORT FUNCTIONALITY

Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.4 also features AAF compatibility in addition to the existing Final Cut Pro(R) 7 XML compatibility. Once a file has been identified, users can now export the key words and phrases found as timecoded markers directly to Avid(R) Media Composer(R), Avid Pro Tools(R), and other leading video and audio editing products that support AAF. With the addition of AAF, Dialogue Search now supports export to all major editing applications so that users can quickly find the media they need and immediately start editing on the timeline.

PROXIMITY-BASED SEARCHING AND FASTER INDEXING

To make searches for words or phrases in Dialogue Search even more advanced, v1.4 features proximity-based searching, enabling users to identify words or phrases quickly that appear within a designated time frame. For instance, users can run a search looking only for instances where a specific set of words were spoken within X seconds of each other. Similarly, the newest version also boasts even faster index times -- up to 100 times faster than real time per CPU -- allowing almost instantaneous searching of new content or quick indexing of existing massive archives.

Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.4 will be available in the third quarter of 2013, with current customers in a support agreement receiving the new update at no additional cost. Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search v1.4 at IBC2013 on stand 3.A46.

More information about Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

# # #

About Creative Cloud

Learn more about new features coming to Premiere(R) Pro, After Effects(R), and other video tools in Creative Cloud: www.adobe.com/go/ibc2013. Adobe(R) Premiere Pro CC is part of Adobe Creative Cloud, a membership-based service that provides users with unlimited access to download and install flagship Adobe Creative desktop applications, game developer tools, and integration with the Adobe Touch Apps. With a Creative Cloud membership, users also have access to publishing services to deliver apps and websites, cloud storage, and the ability to sync to any device, and new products and exclusive updates as soon as they're released. Individual, education, team, government, and enterprise membership plans are available for Adobe Creative Cloud. For more details, visit: http://www.adobe.com/go/creativecloud.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/DialogueSearchAPP.zip

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro Extension Screen Shot