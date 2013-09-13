New EditShare Ultra Sets the Bar for Affordable Shared Storage
Unveiled at IBC2013, new Ultra shared storage boasts the best of EditShare project and media sharing with outstanding performance
IBC2013, 7.B26
Basingstoke, UK — September 13, 2013 — EditShare® (http:/www.editshare.com/), the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, unveiled today at IBC2013 (stand 7.B26) the newest addition to its family of shared storage solutions, EditShare Ultra. Setting the bar for affordable shared storage, EditShare’s new Ultra offers a budget-friendly shared storage system with advanced project and media sharing for Avid®, Adobe Premiere Pro®, Apple Final Cut Pro® and Lightworks editors. “Because EditShare Ultra is developed on the same architecture as EditShare XStream, Energy and Field 2, it easily supports uncompressed SD or compressed HD video workflows over Gigabit Ethernet,” says Andy Liebman, CEO and founder, EditShare. “The attractive price point gives facilities on a tight budget a much better storage option than a generic NAS that, in many cases, will neither provide edit-in-place performance nor support a complete media and project sharing workflow. With Ultra, there is no sacrificing with regards to workflow or benefits. EditShare Ultra customers are given the same great project and media sharing capabilities found throughout the EditShare shared storage products, in a configuration that supports both their workflow and budget.”
The new EditShare Ultra is available today through the EditShare global reseller channel starting at less than 6,495.00 Euro. EditShare Ultra feature highlights and benefits include:
Impressive performance and stream counts
Each Ultra shared storage system supports eight streams of ProRes 422; or DNxHD 145; or 24 streams of 25-Mbit video such as DV25 or XDCAM-EX 25.
Outstanding reliability
Ultra is based on the industry’s most reliable enterprise hard disks and uses RAID-5 protection.
Cost-effective, powerful Ethernet connectivity
With Ultra, users can make direct connections between workstations and the two on-board Gigabit Ethernet ports, or combine the bandwidth of the two Ethernet ports and connect them to a low-cost switch for additional client connectivity.
Optimized Linux foundation
EditShare Ultra runs on a rock-solid Linux OS that has been optimized by EditShare specifically for media workflows.
File-level sharing
EditShare Ultra includes EditShare’s NAS capabilities that control locking at the file level, allowing multiple editors to write to the same volume simultaneously – crucial for efficient workflows. In comparison, many SANs use volume-level locking, allowing only one user at a time to write to a volume.
Adobe Premiere Pro®, Avid®, Final Cut Pro®, EDIUS®, and Lightworks Project Sharing
The new Ultra offers Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid, Final Cut Pro, EDIUS, and Lightworks Pro project sharing. Project sharing lets editors draw on the same central pool of media and work in the same project simultaneously – freely and safely sharing raw material, bins and sequences.
EditShare Flow Asset Management
Every Ultra system includes a single-seat license to use EditShare Flow media asset management software. With Flow, you can perform file ingest from digital cameras and P2 or XDCAM devices direct from your workstation into Ultra’s storage, or use Flow Browse to log, annotate and search for all your clips.
Simple-to-use Administration Tools
Ultra’s front-end administration tools make it very easy to create user accounts and spaces for media and projects, and to then assign different user rights to the various spaces.
Deletion security controls
EditShare Ultra Administrators can set privileges, such as who can delete files and when. Deleted material can first be moved to “Trash” so that it is possible to “Undo” a deletion if a file is deleted by accident
Dynamically resizable spaces
EditShare Ultra “spaces” are virtual volumes that can be enlarged or shrunk with a few simple clicks, allowing editors to better manage projects and storage needs.
For more information or to schedule a private press briefing during IBC, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.
About EditShare
EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.
©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
Press Contacts
Anya Oskolkova
Zazil Media Group
(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com
(p) +1 (617) 817-6559
Lauren Leger
Zazil Media Group
(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com
(p) +1 (508) 498-8433
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox