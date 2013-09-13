Digigram IQOYA *LINK/LE IP Audio Codec for Studio-to-Transmitter Links Is Now Full-Duplex at Lower Price

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Digigram today announced a new extended functional scope and lower price for its IQOYA *LINK/LE IP audio transport system. IQOYA *LINK/LE is now a full-duplex encoding and decoding solution that provides uncompromising performance for IP-based studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links, as well as audio program delivery to DVB operators. Developed in collaboration with major European telcos, this cost-effective version of Digigram's full-featured IQOYA *LINK codec gives broadcasters the benefit of 24/7/365 reliability, audio format flexibility, ease of use, and affordability.

"Leveraging the ubiquity of worldwide mission-critical IP networks, IQOYA *LINK/LE enables the distribution of digital audio over IP networks, allowing broadcasters to realize much greater flexibility than with traditional audio transport models, and at a much lower total cost of ownership," said Stéphane Bert, IQOYA *LINK/LE product manager at Digigram. "No other IP audio codec offers such a comprehensive set of features at such a low price point."

Based on Fluid IP(TM), the smart IP audio streaming engine developed by Digigram, IQOYA *LINK/LE boasts high field-proven MTBF, very low back-to-back latency, and a host of state-of-the-art features that guarantee audio quality and continuity. An intuitive, Web-based user interface simplifies configuration, control, and monitoring and gives users access to real-time metrics on the network.

Standard on the Digigram system are ACIP compliance, support for all flavors of AAC (Fraunhofer), multiple FEC schemes, dual redundant IP streaming, network QoS, smart synchronization on the incoming IP stream, local storage of files on an integrated SD card, and hardware I/O bypass in case of power failure. In addition to four GPIOs, dual RJ45 ports, and an RS232 data port, the IQOYA *LINK/LE provides two levels of backup with automatic failover. An aptX(R) Enhanced audio codec is also available as an option.

