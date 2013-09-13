Orad and Kaltura Announce Live Video Solution for Radio – Integrated Solution Lets Broadcasters Stream to Any Device

Amsterdam, Netherlands – September 13, 2013 –Oradand Kaltura have joined forces to bring the power of online video to radio stations and broadcast publishers around the world. The integrated offering takes live shows created by Orad’s RadioTV and leverages Kaltura to provide a live and VOD portal, reaching listeners everywhere on any device. Attendees to IBC2013 can see the joint solution at Orad stand 7.B27.



Orad’s RadioTV is a leading automated video production solution that visualizes radio programing by broadcasting the radio talent, real-time 3D graphics, and promos as a multi-camera production. RadioTV is completely automated and relies on unique audio detection software to identify the talent’s voice and determine which camera should be on air. RadioTV includes a comprehensive set of 3D graphic templates including supers, titles, logos, promos and other elements, and supports the playback of full frame videos, opening new revenue streams from advertising and sponsorships. Combined with Kaltura’s media management technology, radio broadcasters can increase revenues and subscriptions by offering a complete, over-the-top, value-add video component to their programming.



The content is organized through Kaltura MediaSpace™ – a market-leading social video and rich media portal that enables users to create a Media Campus or Corporate YouTube™. The integrated video platform manages all of media processing and delivery requirements, making sure the live feed optimally streams to any Web and Mobile device, through multiple global CDNs.



“With the joint Orad-Kaltura solution, broadcasters, radio stations, enterprises and educational institutes can enjoy a comprehensive multi-platform solution for live broadcasting, and benefit from potential new advertising revenue sources without additional expense,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad.



For more information about Orad, visit us at IBC, booth 7.B27.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D video and graphic broadcast solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at www.orad.tv.



