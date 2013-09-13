Dejero Announces European Introduction of the LIVE+ VSET Utilizing Hybrid Transmission Technology for More Versatile Electronic Newsgathering

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 12, 2013 -- Dejero, the award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of bonded-wireless video uplink solutions, today announced the European introduction of the LIVE+ VSET. Utilizing hybrid transmission technology, the 1U vehicle mounted transmitter is designed to incorporate bonded cellular technology with satellite and microwave trucks. Hybrid transmission technology is a connection-agnostic approach to electronic newsgathering (ENG) that uses a broadcaster's existing systems to create versatile solutions that leverage a wide range of available transmission technologies to provide the best possible and most cost-effective transmission package available.

"Our philosophy is to listen to our customers and work closely with them to develop products that best match their needs. The LIVE+ VSET transmitter and its use of hybrid transmission technology is an extension of that philosophy," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Our approach is 'hybrid' in that it seamlessly integrates existing customer infrastructure with Dejero's LIVE+ Platform, in order to provide customers with industry-leading versatility. This has becoming increasing important to European news teams who now have tremendous flexibility and cost-saving opportunities by employing both traditional and modern technologies."

The LIVE+ VSET has the ability to switch seamlessly between Ka-band satellite and cellular or a combination of both in order to maintain the quality of the signal, and deliver high-quality video with latencies of 1.5 seconds, or even sub-second in certain environments. The LIVE+ VSET also has an optional asynchronous serial interface (ASI) that supports a wide range of bit rates. By incorporating an ASI port along with an IP-based satellite connection and cellular bonding, the Dejero LIVE+ VSET provides unparalleled flexibility in a 1U form factor.

The LIVE+ VSET is now available in the United Kingdom, with roll-out to other European countries expected in the upcoming months.

Whether ENG crews are transmitting via satellite, cellular, microwave, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi, the LIVE+ VSET can quickly and easily be configured to seamlessly use different modes of transmission. This ensures that no transmission is ever lost, makes the most efficient use of available bandwidth, and leverages legacy infrastructure already deployed.

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bitrate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.